Chris Hemsworth would be Russell Crowe’s son in Gladiator 2

MADRID, Apr 7. (CultureOcio) –

Have passed 21 years since the gladiator premiere, one of the most remembered works of Russell crowe. More than two decades later, rumors suggest that the Ridley Scott film will have a sequel that could have Chris Hemsworth as the protagonist.

According to New Idea, Hemsworth would give life to the son of Máximo Décimo Meridio, Crowe’s character, while the original protagonist would act as a producer. The post says it was Elsa Pataky who came up with the idea of ​​making a sequel. “She often jokes that they could easily pose as father and son, and Russell believes that he might be the only man who credibly portrays his son in a Gladiator sequel, “said an anonymous source.

The same source states that both Crowe and Hemsworth are “carefully considering the idea” of the long-awaited sequel to Gladiator and they have “spent hours reflecting on the ideas of the script.” According to this source, “Chris is fascinated with Russell. He takes his every word into account and Russ has taken him under his wing.“.

Despite the success of Gladiator, It would be difficult to carry out this plot, since the only known son of Máximo was murdered along with his mother. For his part, Scott has previously said that he was working on a second part. Some ideas for the plot that circulated suggested that the new film would follow Máximo in the afterlife and after reincarnating. There was also speculation that the sequel would feature Lucius as the main character.

For the moment, Hemsworth is filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, a film in which Crowe will make a cameo in a still unknown role.