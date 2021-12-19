Chivas Femenil announces its first reinforcement for Clausura 2022

Chivas de Guadalajara Women unveiled his first booster for the Clausura 2022 Tournament and it is about the midfielder Hilary García from the Pumas of the UNAM who will be under the command of the brand new coach Juan Pablo Alfaro, who was announced midweek to fill the place he left vacant Edgar Mejía.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

Through its official page, the Sacred Herd announced the 24-year-old soccer player as a new red-and-white player in search of giving greater variations to the team that a couple of weeks ago was eliminated in the Quarterfinals of the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament less than America for the third time, in the four Liguillas that both teams have played.

What’s more, García will also occupy a position in the medicancha because recently Tania Morales, the captain and maximum reference of the Guadalajara women’s team, who lifted the only trophy they have obtained in the Liga MX Femenil during the first tournament that was held in 2017, left the institution after 20 years.

“Hilary is a player with a lot of mobility and great dynamics within the field of play, which will undoubtedly help to enhance the circulation game that Chivas Femenil usually plays. Club Deportivo Guadalajara welcomes Hilary García and he trusts that he will help the team reach all the goals set for this semester “, published the Herd portal.

Data sheet:

-Name: Hilary Margarita García Ruíz

-Date of birth: September 19, 1997.

-Place of birth: Saltillo, Coahuila.

-Position: Midfielder.

-Performance: Rayadas (CopaMX17-CL19) and Pumas (AP19-AP21).

Statistics in Liga MX Femenil:

-Tournaments played: 8

-Games Played: 100

-Games as a starter: 67

-Minutes played: 5,810

-Goals: 2

-Admontions: 10

-Expulsions: 1