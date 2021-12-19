Carrie-Anne Moss brings us back to Trinity in ‘the Matrix Resurrections’

Almost two decades have passed since a film from The Matrix was released in theaters, the sweeping film saga that radically changed the world of science fiction and action by resorting to visual elements that left viewers across the globe speechless. planet, and whose plot about the virtual simulation continues to give something to talk about.

But from December 22 we will have in theaters and on HBO Max “The Matrix Resurrections”, a fourth installment of the franchise that has been directed this time by Lana Wachowski (without her sister Lilly) and that brings us back to the Original protagonists Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss as Neo and Trinity, two humans from the future who discover the deception they were being subjected to by a tyrannical machine-controlled system, leading them to become leaders of the resistance.

In the interview with the Los Angeles Times in Spanish that you can also see here on video, Moss, whom we have seen additionally in titles such as “Memento”, “Fido”, “Disturbia” and “Jessica Jones”, told us about what he meant. participate in the monumental project, his reunion with Reeves and Wachowski, what we can expect from his character and what the film offers both in terms of entertainment and reflection.

Carrie-Anne, how do you feel about being able to work on this series again at this point in your life, when you are a mother with three children?

Marvelous. I had a wonderful experience when I was in my 30s, during the trilogy [original]; It was profound, and being able to do it again, so many years later, alongside Keanu and Lana Wachoswki, has been incredible. I am very excited to talk to people about the movie. The experience of doing it, in a similar way to the other three, has been fabulous.

Watching the movie, we have to wait quite a while for Trinity to really return to action, outside of the ‘flashbacks’ that are initially seen. But that allows a further development of the reconnection he has with Neo. What was it like to work on building the character this time?

The construction of the character comes entirely from the vision of Lana Wachowski; she was the one who introduced me to this amazing script. I had no idea how I was going to go about achieving this, to bring Trinity and Neo back, and when I read it, I was… ‘Wow, this is wonderful’.

Trinity’s journey is one of waking up, of recovering herself, after forgetting who she was and what Trinity is, which for me represents this idea of ​​power, of strength and of actually being a warrior. For me, it was interesting to explore that idea, because when we first see it, Trinity is inside it; Even though it’s not the Trinity we remember, it’s still there, and I loved the way Lana and the publishers brought back those snippets of hers from the early movies.

In fact, I found it very emotional to see that idea for the first time, and that it is something that we all do in our own lives, because we bring our past to our present. That’s what this movie does; He is heading into the future, but he brings all this legacy behind him, this journey of The Matrix. The moment when Trinity reclaims her power is so inspiring, and it’s so much fun to watch it happen, to see the warrior she is and has been forgotten about wake up.

Once that happens, the character participates in the biggest action scenes of the entire film, and the biggest surprises in history also have to do with her. What was it like for you to return to a Hollywood blockbuster after doing a lot of more low-key film and television?

People tell me that this must feel very different, but to be honest, it is not a feeling that I experience. Of course they give you a bigger trailer and the food is better [risas]But, for me, the work experience is very similar, although the really unique thing about this experience is that the leader of everything is Lana.

She understands what she is doing and has this creative way of doing things, and in addition, she is surrounded by creative people who are at the service of her vision. I have always considered that my mission is to serve that same vision. Trusting a director in this way is something that I cannot say has always happened to me, one hundred percent, when you want to serve his vision, serve your character, serve the film; and that’s what happens when you work with her.

Was it weird working with just her and not Lilly this time?

There is definitely a void, but twenty years have passed, so it feels like something new; And that kind of cuteness, from ‘oh, I miss her’, evolves into what it is, evolves into something wonderful. I don’t know if that answers the question.

A scene from the original tape. (Jasin Boland / Warner Bros.)

I read that it was very emotional working with Keanu again; In the production notes, you even say that the two really cried while filming some of their scenes, and it makes sense that it was like that, because in addition to The Matrix was fundamental in the careers of the two – and whatever is said about her in other aspects-, we are facing a franchise that is about deep love.

I love that you say that. I always thought, even at the beginning, that it was a love story, and that part of The Matrix was the one that resonated the most with me. At the end of the first movie, Trinity proclaims that he knew who ‘The Chosen One’ was going to be because The Oracle told him that he would realize who he was because he would love him. I always imagined that there were others, and that she said, ‘no, these are not’ [risas]. What was it like being part of that again? Marvelous. I know I am using that word a lot; I wish I could find another word, but it was like that, amazing.

The Matrix movies have probably been seen all over the world. What do you think this can offer in the moments that we live?

I think it’s an extremely entertaining movie, because it takes you in a whole day and it’s quite an experience. It’s so much fun, and I love the way Lana asks all these complex questions, but making them entertaining, making you think.

I like exploring what control is, what systems dominate us, what it really means to be a free human, how we can keep our minds free when surrounded by technology the way we are. that we are.

Keanu has spoken about this, and I must give him credit for the idea that this movie is almost a tool that can be used to analyze the problems that we are currently going through. I look forward to hearing all the discussions that I hope people have; I hope above all that you enjoy the film and that you will have interesting conversations with your friends around the kitchen table afterwards.