Cardi B responds to criticism accusing her of making music to go viral on TikTok | Music

Are Cardi B’s songs cannon fodder for TikTok? Yes. Is it the artist’s goal? No. Cardi B broke into social networks again after releasing her latest song, Up, to face the criticism of some users that the They accuse of making music to become a viral trend from the fashion app TikTok.

“Don’t try to play me by saying I only started this shit on TikTok. I choreographed my last four video clips and took them to awards as well. Please me, Press, WAP Y Up were my last videos. EAT IT, ”he responded to the haters he constantly faces on Twitter.

“It wasn’t me who started the WAP challenge. I didn’t even know how to dance so I didn’t start the challenge in the first place. How angry are you that songs by female rappers are becoming TikTok challenges because there are people who genuinely want to hear them, ”she continued writing.

It wasn’t me who started the wap challenge. I didn’t even know how to the dance that’s why I never did the challenge in the first place. How ya mad that these female rappers songs becoming tiktok challenges because people genuinely wants to dance to it. – iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 8, 2021

One of the users said that he had forced people on the internet to do the WAP challenge to which she replied: “I have never forced a challenge. I have never offered money or prizes for challenges. I’ve never posted ‘hey guys, challenge my song’. People do it because they want to so leave me alone with this shit. I will pay you when you teach me when I have said that ”.

These criticisms are based on the numbers that the artist has achieved in this social network, but there is no evidence that this goal has been achieved. The WAP Challenge, which hit hard during the first wave of the pandemic, has already accumulated 5.3 million videos, while Up steam 25.9 Thousand clips uploaded. Of course, there is no choreography or imposed steps to use this song, users have published videos of all kinds: from humor to beauty through various themes.

To end the public discussion, Cardi dedicated words of thanks to those who do support her. “Thankful for all my fans, influencers, tiktokers, people who criticize video clips and music, and the GP for showing me their love. I am extremely happy and satisfied. Women who are in my field, keep doing what you do, they will always hate. Give them a reason. People who don’t like you will always have a reason to. Make your VICTORY be the reason ”.