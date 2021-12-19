Cardi B: All about ‘Up’, his music and the criticism for his appearance

Find out everything Cardi B said in her new interview with Apple Music!

Cardi B joins Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music to discuss his new song “Up.” The singer talks about how she is getting closer to releasing new music, the challenges of creating during her quarantine, funneling negativity from social media into her music, feeling overwhelmed by the news and the current state of affairs, and how to become a mother. It has affected your professional mindset.

He also reveals that he has 50 new songs recorded and hopes to release his second album this year and comments that he was surprised by the public reaction to “WAP” and the reaction of prominent conservative figures to the song.

All about ‘Up’, his music and the criticism for his appearance

Cardi B tells Apple Music how she’s been feeling before the release of “Up”:

“I’m fine, but I’m very nervous. Oh my God. This week has really been… Not a bad week, but a bad week for my nerves. I’ve been waking up early. I haven’t been able to eat, I’ve been like… Well, I don’t know. I feel like they criticize me a lot and scrutinize me, so it’s like everything… Everything. I always feel like I have to be super, super, super perfect. I’m a Libra, so everyone’s opinion always counts. “

Cardi B tells Apple Music how she approaches releasing music:

“My last song was very sexual, very sexual, so I always want my next songs to be different from the one before. If a theme in one of my songs is money, the other theme, I want it to be about something else. When I started rapping, when I first released music, like my mixtape, it was all… This may sound crazy, but I was very inspired by the music of Drill Chicago. I was young, and I liked that and everything, so my mixtape was mostly about gangster violence. “

Cardi B tells Apple Music that she was criticized for her appearance:

“When it comes to social media, people always like to criticize your appearance and everything, but it’s like… I always felt like this can never put me down, because I’ve always been a girl who made money from my appearance. Before she was a rapper, celebrity, or Instagram sensation, she was a stripper. They used to request me in their sessions. They used to spend thousands and thousands of dollars. Why spend money on you if you are ugly? Like, a lot of bitches. “

Cardi B tells Apple Music about pulling out of social media:

“Well, I don’t do it that much anymore. Like, sometimes I just tweet, I see what my fans are talking about, then I go. I am not like before, because it is too much. Like, I know it’s a tendency to… I don’t know. Social media is weird. For example, if you go to Twitter, social networks are really weird. I was just talking to a few people about it, right? Its like me”. Every year, there are always like two, three artists who are popular to hate. Like, out of nowhere, you’ll see everyone just, “I hate this artist. I hate this artist ”, and everything is negative about them. Everything was negative about them. “

Cardi B tells Apple Music that she was surprised by the public reaction to “WAP”…

“I was very surprised. I was so surprised, because everyone was furious. Like, “My God. This song is so strange and unpleasant. ” Even when I listen to it, I would say, “This song, to me, is not so disgusting and weird,” because I grew up listening to monster rappers. I grew up with Lil Kim, Trina… Khia, Foxy, everyone. I feel like this is very mild, but I don’t know. Today, people just want to get excited about everything. I’m sorry because people have been wanting Megan and I to collaborate, so when a record like that was too weird… I guess they weren’t really expecting that, or something like that. “

