‘Canelo’ Álvarez paid everyone’s bills in a taqueria

Throughout his career, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has dealt with detractors in Mexico, although over the years the critics have been less for what was done in and out of the ring, and the few that still remain will envy not having been eating in a taqueria in the state of Guadalajara, because the boxer made an appearance and paid the bill for all the diners in the place.

‘Canelo’ resides in the United States, but He is on vacation in Mexico to close the year Before you start training in January and as you must gain a few kilos to enter the cruise category to face Makabu, you can give yourself certain luxuries in your diet.

‘Canelo’ got the one from Puebla with the tacos 🎽

Álvarez surprised locals and strangers when he arrived at a taqueria in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, together with members of his work team to have a few tacos (so with a double tortilla, his sauce, onion, cilantro 🤤🌮).

The people who were eating at the place approached him as soon as there was an opportunity to take photos, as did the employees (like when he went to the Senate), but the best thing was that before leaving he not only paid his bill, but the bill of all the people who were in the place at that time.

“Thank you for being the great champion of so many children in Mexico, great person … and for the tacos last night “, shared a user on Twitter.

Thanks @Canelo for being the great #champion from so much child in Mexico, great person !! .. and for the tacos last night 😅 pic.twitter.com/zIXbsnfa4j – Yisus Arenas (@YisusSands) December 17, 2021

In this way, the Mexican gains more and more supporters, not only by knocking out his most recent rivals, but by getting involved in charitable causes, such as constant donations to institutions that help children with cancer. and now for putting the Puebla one with the tacos.