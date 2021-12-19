Canelo Álvarez celebrates his daughter’s birthday with an impressive party The boxer and his wife threw the house out the window to celebrate their daughter María Fernanda For: Elizabeth gonzalez DEC. 19. 2021

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and his wife Fernanda Gómez threw the house out the window this weekend and is that they celebrated their daughter María Fernanda in style with an impressive party in which the characters of the Disney animated film, ‘The Little Mermaid’, and even Tatiana were as guests.

The person in charge of spreading the images on social networks was the same wife of the Mexican boxer, who through her Instagram stories showed details such as the decoration of the place, the rides, the candy table and even the majestic changing rooms of your little daughter.

However, one of the things that attracted the most attention were the impressive piñatas, the cake and even the show that Tatiana offered and it is that everything seems to indicate that little María Fernanda is a true admirer of the so-called ‘Queen of Children’ , well he chanted each of the songs he performed, which were from ‘The patio of my house’ to ‘I do not want to bathe’.

In addition to this spectacular show, little María Fernanda had the opportunity to have a great time with her friends and family, well Canelo Álvarez surprised her even with mechanical games, which were also inspired by ‘The Little Mermaid’.