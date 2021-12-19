Camila Cabello thrills in Michael Bublé’s Christmas special

On December 9, it was celebrated on North American television NBC the christmas special ‘Christmas In The City’, in which Michael buble was the lead along with host Jimmy Fallon. However, the guest star’s performance, Camila Cabello, left everyone present speechless.

With a band of more than 50 musicians and an incredible staging, Michael Buble gifted all NBC viewers with a memorable Christmas show. Not only that, he also announced the start of a show in Las Vegas that his fans are looking forward to. «As everyone knows, I always love to play in Las Vegas, but I know that performing in the new Resorts World Theater it will take my shows to a whole new level. I can’t wait ”, confessed Bublé.

The Canadian was not alone during the evening, stars as well known as Leon bridges, actress Hannah Waddingham or the renowned Kermit the Frog accompanied him to encourage an audience dazzled by the Christmas Spirit. But, without a doubt, if there was someone who captured the attention of all the viewers, that was Camila Cabello. The singer wanted pay homage to their Mexican roots by singing ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ accompanied by some mariachis in the purest “Mexican” style.

Dressed in a striking white blazer and a stunning ruffled skirt, the former Fifth Harmony member managed to turn heads. Not just his style, his unique voice gave a unique touch to the song composed by Bublé.

“I love that Camila Cabello is proud of her roots and flaunts it,” wrote a follower on her YouTube account. The performance, which has almost 2 million views on Instagram, has become a hymn.

«I wanted to pay a tribute to my Mexican heritage with this Christmas cover of ‘I’ll be home for Christmas’. Artists like Luis MiRey already did it in Spanish but I wanted to bring mariachi culture to an audience that is not very used to seeing it », expressed Cabello through his social networks.

Once again, the Cuban has shown deep pride towards her roots, something that she has already demonstrated with successes such as ‘Havana’, with which she became known worldwide.