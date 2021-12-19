Britney Spears will still not give concerts after being freed from her father’s control

The last few days have been very hectic in the life of Britney Spears as her legal situation has taken the turn that both she and her fans had expected for years. The artist has freed herself from the control of her father, who has ceased to have custody of the artist and to manage at will all aspects of her life, both private and professional. However, it seems that we still have a long way to go to see Britney on stage again and there are voices that suggest that the singer will not give concerts again.

In the middle of the legal battle against her father, Britney Spears was very clear in one of her statements: she would not return to give a single concert if Jamie Spears continued to be her legal guardian. The artist has related how during these years they have forced her to do tours that she did not want, pushing her to get on stage with the sole objective of making more money.





The father of the pop princess was the one who managed all her earnings so the proceeds did not go to Britney but to Jamie. She has felt enslaved for a long time, being a puppet in the hands of her father and deprived of all freedom.

The details that have become known about the case are lurid. From admissions to psychiatric centers against the will of the artist to deprivation of communications and surveillance of calls, emails and conversations by Britney Spears with anyone in her environment, including her boyfriend and her children.

Britney and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, have gone on vacation to celebrate the outcome of the trial. Instagram / Britney Spears

Once the whole truth has come to light and public opinion has thrown its hands at its head, things have turned upside down for Britney Spears who this week could celebrate that the judge who was handling her case ruled that she was released from the guardianship of his father.

For many fans of the performer of Baby One More Time That joy has been immense not only for the personal part of his idol but also for the professional one. If Britney no longer has to give all the money she makes to her father, she will be able to give concerts again. However, it seems that this idea is far from being realized at the moment.





This is how he publishes it TMZ after talking to people around Britney Spears who have been on tour with her. “I may never act again,” they comment on the American news website, referring to the artist’s wishes not to continue with her musical career.

Apparently, all these years of exploitation under the control of her father have taken their toll on the singer and everything indicates that she is in no rush to give concerts again. What’s more, there are those who say that her main interest is to focus on herself and recover her life, something understandable after everything that has happened, leaving aside the world of music.

Britney Spears during one of her performances on Britney Spears’ ‘The Circus’ tour that started earlier this month with total success Own

At the moment there is no confirmation of these comments but what is certain is that Britney Spears has declared that she still needs to “heal” many things that she has experienced in these years, something that seems to indicate that that time for herself is something very necessary for her.