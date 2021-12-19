Britney Spears raises her voice after the sentence on her custody: “I was crying for two hours, my followers are the best” | People

After 13 years, on September 29, Britney Spears was finally released from her father’s tutelage. He had spent a third of his life under her and it was finally over. Judge Brenda Penny decided to remove Jamie Spears as guardian and temporarily appoint an accountant as the temporary legal guardian of the singer’s finances, at least until November 12, when there will be a new hearing.

Since last Wednesday, Britney Spears, 39, had been practically silent. Her appearances on social networks had barely touched on the legal issue that worried her so much, and the only thing she had said about it was: “Although there are changes and things to celebrate, I have a lot to heal. I have a great support system and I’m taking time to understand, it’s okay to slow down and catch a breath. Only through self-love will I be able to pray, love and support others ”. Although it seemed to make references to the legal process, the singer went through it on tiptoe and without naming neither her father nor the specific case.

That until Monday night. Then he finally decided to speak more specifically about the issue of custody and especially the support received by his followers, than with the movement “Free Britney” (Free Britney) and lately under the slogan “Free by Forty” (Free before turning forty) have been relentless trying to get their legal status changed. “The Free Britney movement … I have no words,” said Spears. “Because of you guys, and your constant resilience to free me from my tutelage, now my life is going in that direction,” said the singer, who has consciously chosen the word “liberate.”

“Last night I was crying for two hours because my followers are the best and I know it. I feel your hearts and you feel mine. I know it and it is true ”, he wrote, together with a handful of hearts, both on their profiles from Twitter —With more than 55 million followers and where in mid-September he said that he was going to take “a little break” from social networks to leave them for just a week— as well as from Instagram —with 35 million and where he is freer , posting photos and videos of her vacation or of her practically naked.

In that publication, her fiancé, Sam Asghari, asked himself: “From scratch to Britney, how free are you?”, Next to an icon of a smiling face and another of a heart. Well-known names such as the singer Miley Cyrus, the designer Vera Wang or Paris Hilton have congratulated her on this important step in her life, in addition to many fans, who have applauded the end of legal custody by her father.

This vital change for the interpreter of Baby One More Time Y Toxic It has been brewing for more than a year. Although the singer had been unhappy with her situation for a long time, it was not until the summer of 2020 that she managed to return to court to launch a plea for her loss of freedom. There, her followers began to care more intensely about her, analyzing her disturbing social profiles and hinting that the singer, then in complete silence about her condition, could be launching messages of help. Then, in November of last year, she was the one who stood up, ready to stop her musical career if her father did not free her from his tutelage.

But the big change came last February, when two important issues coincided: the first, the view on his custody; and the second and very pertinent a documentary from the American newspaper The New York Times where that long decade of custody and the nonsense that a hard-working and independent person like her had to render personal, professional and financial accounts to her father was reviewed through friends, lawyers and colleagues. Those two facts put Spears’ case in the public eye and now, eight months later, after a devastating testimony where she said that she was forced to carry an IUD and that she was sad and depressed, among other revelations, with a new lawyer chosen by her herself and with her case even in the US Congress, Spears seems to have managed to be free, at least, of her father. We will have to wait until November 12 to observe the next terms of an already inevitable freedom.