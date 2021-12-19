Britney Spears charges against the paparazzi: “They want me to do something crazy, I’m afraid of making a mistake” | People

Christmas has come early at Britney Spears’ house. On Friday, the 39-year-old pop star shared a photo from her Instagram account showing an ornate tree installed in her living room. Spears clarified in this regard that he was celebrating the holiday “very early this year” as a way to “find more joy” in the middle of his legal battle for his guardianship.

In an extensive post on the social network, the artist once again opened up to her community of followers to narrate how she is leading this new stage of her life since she was released from the custody of her father, Jamie Spears: “I will be honest and say that I have waited so long to free myself from the situation I am in and, now that he is here, I am afraid to do anything because I am afraid of making a mistake.

The singer charged against the pressure of press photographers during these weeks, now that she has returned to driving her car and that for that reason she will not upload so many images to her account. “The paparazzi run through the trees and on the road when I drive home and it is creepy,” he writes, stressing that he has suffered such harassment on the way to his children’s elementary school. “I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump like they do, it’s like they want me to do something crazy. As I said, I am afraid of doing something wrong ”.

For Spears, this new stage is being difficult to bear due to the expectations that hang over her character and mental stability. “For so many years, they always told me that if I was successful at things, it could be over, and it never did! I worked very hard, but now that he is here and I am getting closer and closer to the end, I am very happy, but there are many things that scare me ”.

On September 29, the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was officially suspended as guardian of his estate after 13 years. Accountant John Zabel has been appointed as Jamie’s temporary successor until the end of the year. The artist had spent a third of her life under this tutelage. Zabel is the temporary legal guardian of the singer’s finances, at least until November 12, when there will be a new hearing.

The singer has undergone a radical life change in the last year. In the summer of 2020, he returned to court to try to regain his freedom. Since then, his followers, through the #FreeBritney movement, have raised their voices in the media debate, exhaustively analyzed his social networks, ensuring that he was sending messages of help. In November 2020, she herself raised her voice, ready to stop her musical career if her father did not release her from his tutelage.