Britney Spears and the ‘celebs’ who helped her confinement

Britney Spears has not had an easy life, marked by ups and downs success and fame, a complicated family life and a current situation in which her father acts as guardian and manages her estate, depriving her of her Liberty. But the sisterhood is very present in his life and thus he has wanted to demonstrate it in an Instagram publication, naming actresses of the stature of Sharon Stone, Natalie Portman Y Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley and Noah Cyrus and her sister, Jamie Lynn.

“These are the women that they really have inspired my life 🌹⭐️👑 !!!! Being away from my family and my boyfriend during confinement was really difficult for me, but the good thing about the social networks is that we can connect in a different way that helps us not feel alone in this crazy world 📱👩🏼‍💻🤓 !!! These great girls always add a spark to my day ✨✨✨ !!!! “, the artist has written along with images of all of them.

A precious dedication to which Sharon stone He has not been slow to answer: “Thank you. You are one of the greatest and most beloved talents in this world now. Choose your future; visualize your dream,” wrote the protagonist of Basic Instinct.

She has not been the only one of those mentioned who has wanted to respond publicly to Britney Spears. While her sister has shared the 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ emoticon, Noah cyrus has expressed her gratitude with these words: “My jaw is still on the ground 😩😩😩 you have been so inspiring to me since I was a child and being able to grow up with your music was a blessing. I love you so much, my queen!”.

In her latest posts, Britney has been recalling images of the last and some of her performances, and she wanted to explain that now, while she’s not on stage, she finds herself enjoying the basics of life, taking her time to learn, and has stressed that it does not matter what we think about someone, because surely it is different from what is behind the camera lens.

