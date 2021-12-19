‘Blade Runner 2049’ a movie starring Ryan Gosling

In this Netflix film we see Ryan Gosling in a completely opposite facet to his famous performance in “The Diary of a Passion”

“Blade Runner 2049” is one of the many science fiction movies that you can enjoy on Netflix; Despite the arrival of numerous platforms in Latin America, the Red N streaming service continues to have one of the most varied catalogs on the market.

In addition to being the pioneer, in the last decade it has begun to produce its own films and series that have won the admiration of viewers, such as “House of Cards”, “Stranger Things”, “Mindhunter”, ” Lupine ”, Sweet Tooth”, among others.

Photo: Creative Commons Mario AP is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (Mario Pena)

If you are a fan of Ryan Gosling, in this film you will be able to enjoy a totally different side to his interpretation in films like “La La Land” and “Diary of a passion”.

The Canadian actor has become one of the most important figures in Hollywood. From his beginnings on the Disney Channel with Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, he began to conquer the small screen with his performance.

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling – Photo: Youtube

At age 19, Gosling decided to dabble in more serious movies, but his agent’s resignation caused him to experience the difficulty of getting a job. “It is very difficult for the little ones on television to break the stigma. All you have is a VHS tape of you at The Mickey Mouse Club wearing a fake tanner and fighting imaginary sphinxes. “

Ryan Gosling in The Believer – Photo: Youtube

In 2001, he landed a role as a young Jewish Neo-Nazi in the movie “The Believer”, his wonderful performance catapulted him to fame. Several comments left the actor as one of the promises of the film industry. Kevin Thomas of the Los Angeles Times said; “An electrifying and compelling performance.” On the other hand, Roger Ebert referred to him as a “powerful young actor”.

From that moment on, Gosling had earned his place in Hollywood in the blink of an eye. After several successes, in 2017 the actor starred in “Blade Runner 2040”, a film directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

Photo: Youtube

The film available on Netflix is ​​the continuation of the popular 1982 film “Blader Runner” starring Harrison Ford. After 30 years, the writers continued the story of “K”, a blade runner who discovers the body of a replicant woman who was pregnant in the past, which until then seemed impossible.

“Blade Runner 2049”

Ryan Gosling plays Joe, Officer K of the Los Angeles Police Department. The man has the mission to find the woman and the child of the past to destroy all the evidence that connects him with him and prevent a war between replicants and humans from unleashing.

Photo: Youtube

After 30 years, Harrison Ford is once again part of the cast of the film in its continuation, the actor shared credits with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Carla Juri, Mackenzie Davis, Barkhad Abdi, David Dastmalchian, Hiam Abbass, and Lennie James. Ridley Scott, the director of the 1982 film, served as an executive producer in the second part.

The film was nominated in five categories at the Oscars, taking home the accolades for Visual Effects and Best Cinematography. On the other hand, he also won the BAFTA awards, where he received eight nominations, such as Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, among others.

With information from El Heraldo de México

