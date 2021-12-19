‘Blade Runner 2049’ a movie starring Ryan Gosling

For Mariolga vilchez

In this Netflix film we see Ryan Gosling in a completely opposite facet to his famous performance in “The Diary of a Passion”

“Blade Runner 2049” is one of the many science fiction movies that you can enjoy on Netflix; Despite the arrival of numerous platforms in Latin America, the Red N streaming service continues to have one of the most varied catalogs on the market.

In addition to being the pioneer, in the last decade it has begun to produce its own films and series that have won the admiration of viewers, such as “House of Cards”, “Stranger Things”, “Mindhunter”, ” Lupine ”, Sweet Tooth”, among others.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker