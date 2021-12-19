Blackhat, with Chris Hemsworth on Netflix, is a guilty pleasure

BlackhatThe Michael Mann film starring Chris Hemsworth, which has just been relaunched by Netflix, has arrived four decades late for it to be appreciated properly. And it was released five years earlier on the wrong platform to be successful. If it had been released in the second half of the 1980s, it would have been a box office bombshell (it was a monumental hit when it was released in the United States in 2015, in part because it coincided at the box office with The Sniper by Clint Eastwood), regardless of quality. It’s such an eccentric, hilarious, over-the-top, stereotyped action movie like any of the great hits of the eighties. The question you have to ask yourself with this film is not whether it is good or bad, but: what would an eighties thriller look like mainstream shot by Michael Mann? And the answer is Blackhat. Don’t twist your nose. Corruption in Miami does not count because it is more Mann than mainstream. This movie is more mainstream that mannstream. The first sentence of Hemsworth’s character, Nick Hathaway, sets the tone for the film. He is a hacker locked up in a pennsilvania prison, in the United States. The guards drag him out of his cell and into the warden’s office. They found a mobile phone in his cell. It turns out that his character has deposited $ 1,000 into the jail commissary account of all his gallerymates. “With this you open a terminal and access a command console? So you sneaked into the network and manipulated the balances?”, Asks the warden. “No. What I do is call Santa Claus to ask him to bring Christmas forward a bit this year,” Hemsworth replies. Pure John McLane, there, in front of our noses, in the middle of 2015. How does your body fit? They return him to the cell and he begins to do push-ups with his legs over the toilet bowl.

Netflix

Then the United States Government offers him a permit to help capture some evil hackers, but he does not want to sign the document that would allow him to get out of jail. “He has not signed it,” the officer with the sixties glasses tells him. “Why would I sign it?” Responds Hathaway. “Well, because of the generosity of the deputy prosecutor in guaranteeing him a permit,” adds the official. “Well, you and the deputy prosecutor can shove that document up your ass,” he says, shaking his head like a fighter. “Excuse me?” Says the official. “Don’t ask for forgiveness. I’ve insulted you. Why are you asking for forgiveness? I’m not asking for forgiveness,” Hemsworth says. You know you have the upper hand. He wants his sentence commuted. “Your interview is over,” he says and leaves. There we suppose to do push-ups again before joining the Chinese-American interdisciplinary team, with two old ex-MIT friends, to investigate where cyberattacks are coming from. If this isn’t 80s cinema. And then yes, then there’s the Mann touch. If this was a Netflix original, it would have been a hit to the level of Tyler rake. And that which is the Hemsworth pre-Thor Ragnarok, pre fat-Thor, pre Thor 4Love & Thunder.

It is undeniable that Blackhat it’s pure Mann, only without defined characters (come on, don’t expect Collateral, a lot less Heat). There are endless shots of the protagonists riding in different modes of transport, day and night horizons, existentially empty roads, policemen and criminals posing in front of post-industrial landscapes, soulmates who have deep conversations in Korean restaurants, new age music at cascoporro, reflections in rear-view mirrors and panoramic windows, blatantly off-center close-ups, tailored suits, and designer sunglasses. Bottom line: it’s a guilty pleasure.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io