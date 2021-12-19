Billie Eilish turns 20 and her fans celebrate with incredible photos | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The “Happier Than Ever” singer is on long tablecloths

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The singer who rose to international fame thanks to her hit “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish, turns 20 this December 18, 2021 and her fans are celebrating her with incredible photos.

It was a matter of minutes before the social networks were flooded by the followers of the singer of “Ocean Eyes”, showing her, once again, how much they love her.

Des photographs of Billie Eilish with her different looks, images of her when she was just a child and photos of her concerts, her name became a trend on Twitter.

Billie Eilish’s rise to fame

Billie Eilish was born on December 18, 2001 and her first rise to fame was thanks to the publication of her single “Ocena Eyes”, which she posted on SounCloud in 2016 and then on Spotiy. It had about 2 million views in the first year.

Later, the video for “Bad Guy”, released in 2019, became a trend, which made what seemed like a young artist carving her way to fame, establish herself as one of the most popular singers in the world, to his 17 years old.

Today we celebrate the artist whose career has already taken her to travel the world, compose a song for the “James Bond” tape, “No Time To Die” and, of course, get all of us dancing to her music, while he tries to show himself honestly in front of all his followers.