Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and more stars who obtained a restraining order from their stalkers | Present

Billie eilish He has added his name to the long list of artists and celebrities who have achieved a small legal victory against their stalkers. Taylor Swift, Rihanna or Britney Spears They also had to suffer this dangerous situation on their own skin before justice took action.

Last February the American soloist filed a lawsuit for a restraining order against John Hearle, a 23-year-old man who, according to the pop star, has been camping since August in schoolyards near his home in Los Angeles. . This results in harassment around your home.

Threats, harassment, insecurity just to leave the house … The singer has not hesitated to tell the media about the nightmare of having these stalkers. In the plural, because already in May of last year she also obtained another restraining order against Prenell Rosseau, another stalker who intimidated her by harassing her in her own home.

And as much as some insist on saying that they are the defects of fame, the truth is that they are not. No one has the right to harass anyone simply because they are famous. The list of harassed women who have requested restraining orders is almost endless. Let’s go with some cases …

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Britney Spears, also bullied

In October 2020 Katy Perry alleged that a man had crossed the fence of her home in Beverly Hills and uploaded graphic sexual content about her to the Internet. According to TMZ, she obtained the request for a restraining order from both her and her family without being able to attend her concerts or upload her publications to social networks.

In the summer of 2019, Britney Spears obtained a restraining order against his former manager, Sam Lufti. The Princess of Pop got a court to rule that her former representative could not approach 200 meters or make statements about her for at least 5 years. It was his second similar conviction. Some do not learn that it is NOT NO.

Taylor Swift has been another of the artists who has suffered a continuous nightmare for the last 6 years. Not even restraining orders could prevent her from feeling safe from various stalkers until they were arrested in violation of their sentences. Roger Alvarado, 23, was sentenced in April 2019 to four years in prison for entering the singer’s house just one month after leaving the prison where he was for the same crime. In September 2018, Eric Swarbrick received a restraining order from the singer, whom he had harassed with letters in which he threatened to rape and murder her. Shortly before, Mohammed Jaffar was sentenced to six months in prison and five years of probation for robbery after entering his home up to 5 times.

In May 2020 Ariana Grande and her mother were urgently seeking a restraining order against a man who managed to sneak onto their Los Angeles property and knock on her door. He carried a note declaring his love for her as well as instructions to get to her house.

The most notorious case of all time was that of Rihanna Y Chris Brown. The rapper was convicted by a court of assault on his partner and the Barbados partner obtained a restraining order for a few years until they mutually agreed to suspend it.

Halsey She claimed she feared for her life when she requested a restraining order in October 2020 against a man who claims to have gone to her neighborhood numerous times to find her. He uploaded violent and aggressive videos, but also of love towards the singer, to his social networks. The artist obtained the petition temporarily.

Kendall Jenner, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston… There is practically no woman in the entertainment industry who has not been through this bad drink. Machismo is still something intolerable in our society.