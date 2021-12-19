Billie Eilish: “If I hadn’t been vaccinated, I would have died”

Lto singer Billie Eilish, whose last big hit was the theme song for the James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’, he confessed on the Howard Stern ‘show’ that I suffered from Covid-19 last August, and sent an unequivocal message: “if I had not vaccinated, would have died. “

The singer, who in four days will be 20 years old – that is, who does not belong to one of the theoretical risk groups illness – confessed that she was ill “almost two months”, and still suffers from side effects. And he stressed: “Let it be clear that I am fine thanks to the vaccine. I think that if I had not been vaccinated, I would have died. I felt fucking horrible.”

In addition, Billie stressed that the vaccine saved her parents and her brother and collaborator from contagion. Finneas. “The vaccine is amazing. I saved them.” During the program, Billie suffered coughing spells.

These confessions happen to the call for vaccination Billie did on Vanity Fair earlier this month: “Please vaccinate. It’s for you and everyone around you.”

