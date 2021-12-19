Bershka has a clone of Ariana Grande’s rhinestone dress

50 beautiful and cheap hats that are a trend for this winter

Ariana Grande’s Instagram is all inspiration. It has gone through many stages, it is true, but now it is publishing very frequently and we cannot like that more. In addition, she has even encouraged to put some photos for which she has made up herself, and her ‘great looks’ are worth copying … especially if we can find very similar clothes in our favorite stores. Yes, friend, we have found an outfit that is very similar to that of your last dress at Bershka. OMG!

Actually, now that we spend the day signing ideas for New Year’s Eve, this seems to us the most ‘cool’ if what we are looking for is something elegant but with a brighter touch. The singer has worn this asymmetrical dress with rhinestones on the hem and has combined it with black platform shoes that have left us in ‘shock’. She could not miss, of course, her ponytail, increasingly sophisticated, with two front locks.

The result, this ‘lookazo’ with which we could perfectly sweep a party this Christmas. Are we going to copy it? Indeed, we are going to copy it. If you still had no idea for the brightest nights of the year, you have to sign this style of the singer.

We have found the set in Bershka in a ‘low cost’ version and it can hit the mark perfectly. The key piece is the skirt, also asymmetrical, with the rhinestone detail.

You can complete it with a one-sleeved black top, if you have it, or bet on the top of this set, which also has its metallic touch.

You will be ideal!

