Ben Affleck reveals the reason why he ended up with Jennifer López in 2004

Through an interview on Howard Stern’s program, Ben Affleck told some of the details that surrounded his separation from Jennifer Lopez in 2004. It should be noted that the two celebrities have once again given each other a chance in love.

According to the actor’s words, the relationship saw an end in 2004 due to the great pressure that the couple received from the media, and even from their fans.

According to Ben, pretending that they had a perfect relationship caused him to eventually separate, as they commented through a statement a few days before the wedding took place.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date (…) When we realized that we were seriously planning to hire three different ‘decoy brides’ in three different locations, we realized that something it was wrong “The couple said in a statement confirming their breakup in 2004.

Affleck also confessed that on more than one occasion he thought about giving JLO a chance again, because for him, the concept and perception of his children is really important.

“My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it. “Affleck commented during the interview.