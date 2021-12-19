Ben Affleck confessed why he broke up with JLO 17 years ago | AFP

Ben Affleck recently released a movie called “The Tender Bar”, for which he has been in different interviews to promote her, also taking advantage to touch on some issues that the media want to know about her life, also addressing her past with the actress Jennifer garner and her failed marriage, as well as her current romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Faced with questions by his interviewer, he decided to reveal what the reality is, the famous reason for his separation with JLo does 17 years, very little time to get married, ending that commitment.

“I would say that it was about 50%, of what destroyed our relationship, the idea that people hate you and hate you together, that being together is ugly or toxic, that neither of us wants to be a part of.”

Apparently it was the media weight that pressured them to separate, it is important to remember that the spotlights were on them and of course they were thinking about that in relation to the Diva from bronx, so they decided to avoid those reflectors that would be on them and their children.

My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility I have. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or that harms them in any way, if I can help it, “he confessed on the program.

It is important that we know that the famous couple met in 2002, just after a year of meeting they decided to get engaged in 2004 they announced that the relationship was dissolving.

This year 2021 was when they rekindled their love, after Jennifer Lopez separated from Alex Rodríguez, this relationship was born that apparently has a new point of view on both sides.

Even Jennifer Lopez decided to confirm love with a photograph in which she kissed Ben Affleck on her own official Instagram, so from then on everything has been an enjoyment for both of them.