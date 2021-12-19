Ben Affleck celebrated his birthday without Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck turned 49 last Sunday and a detail of his celebration generated concern among his fans. It is that that day, the interpreter of Batman He did not celebrate with his partner, Jennifer Lopez, and rumors of separation quickly began to circulate.

In several photos that were taken on his birthday, and posted on TMZ, he can be seen Ben with his three children, Violet, Samuel and Seraphina, fruit of his relationship with Jennifer Garner, while apparently visiting a friend in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck celebrated his birthday with his children tmz.com

As can be seen, in none of the images is there any indication that his current partner spent the anniversary of his birth with him.

Even that same day, singer shared an outing with his son Max, fruit of her relationship with Marc Anthony, and his manager, Benny, at the Beverly Hills Hotel, also in Los Angeles.

On Ben’s birthday, Jennifer shared a meal with her son tmz.com

Despite the concern of the fans, the truth is that This Tuesday the couple was photographed kissing passionately at the door of the actor’s house, after spending a whole day together, according to the TMZ portal.

This Tuesday Jennifer López and Ben Affleck were photographed kissing at the door of the actor’s house tmz.com

The images brought reassurance to the fans of the couple, since they show that there is no rift between them and that there was no breakup.

Bennifer was one of the most famous couples of the 2000, despite the fact that the relationship lasted a little less than two years. They met on the set of Gigli, and she was still married to the dancer Cris Judd, from whom she separated a few months after the crush.

Their relationship quickly became one of the most mediatic and became even more relevant when in 2002 it became known that they were both engaged. But the siege of the paparazzi it was too much and the couple was persecuted in a way incessant by photographers.

Lopez had a passionate affair with Affleck from 2002 to 2004. Grosby Group – LA NACION

The couple were to get married in September 2003, but decided postpone the wedding a few hours before it was held “due to excessive media attention.” In a short time they cut off the relationship and, although they gave themselves a chance again, they finally announced their goodbye in January 2004. At the end of that same year, she married Marc Anthony and, the following year, he married Jennifer Garner. The two had children from those long-standing relationships, but they were also relationships that had an end. Hers in 2014 and his in 2018.

However, during these years they maintained a great friendship that was transformed again, into something more.