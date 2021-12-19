Because at first the producers didn’t want Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow?

Every time someone talks about Pirates of the Caribbean surely in his talk highlights the name of Jack Sparrow, character starring

Johnny depp

Well, within the saga he is the star captain, who has a bad reputation too, but at the end of the day he is saved and finds a solution to everything.

However, on the eve of a new installment of this saga, what is known so far is that Jack Sparrow will no longer return, much less Johnny Depp. A news that fell like a bucket of cold water to all his fans who for 15 years have followed him with this endearing character who became part of popular culture.

But this affection that the public showed to Johnny Depp was not so easy to win it, because there was a love-hate at the beginning. That is why here we tell you some reasons some applaud Captain Sparrow and others just abhor him.

Let’s remember that at the beginning, in regards to the first pirate movie, the managers didn’t love Johnny’s performance.

In fact, when the scenes were shown to them, they did not like that “Seemed mannered” Y “I was drunk all the time”, so they put pressure on Johnny to change Jack, at least that’s what they say.

That rebellion of Johnny gave rise to his interpretation was magnificent and silenced many mouths. Even his work resulted in a Oscar nomination for Best Actor (although he did not win).

However, it was not the only detail that obscured his path to success with Jack Sparrow, as other details tainted and weakened his career until leave it out entirely of Pirates of the Caribbean.

According to testimonies from people in the production of this saga, they told the media that Johnny was affected by the problems in his marriage with the actress Amber Heard – his now ex-wife.

It turns out that back then he became violent with her, I was late for calls for filming Pirates of the Caribbean, so it made the whole team wait a long time. They even emphasized that he drank too much, something that did not go unnoticed when it came to re-considering him for a new movie.

Although not everything was bad for Johnny and Sparrow, his best ally was the critics and the public, who were fascinated with his performance. And it is that how not to love this pirate who lived it escaping from the law, he was clueless, he was seductive when he proposed it and what to say about his sense of humor.

Due to the previous characteristics, Depp remained in the fans’ taste for 15 years with said character (from 2003 to 2017) that took him to the top: “Before it appeared

Jack sparrow

, Depp was considered the kind of quirky, independent actor who made great little Tim Burton movies, but he was by no means a movie star. “, highlighted the screenwriter of this film, Stuart Beattie.

And finally the more human side of Captain Jack arrived, which he managed to make known off the big screen, because on several occasions Depp was seen with this character in hospitals, visiting sick children and bringing them the joy they needed.

“Kids all over the world love him for this character, so I think it’s been great for him, for us, and I’m very happy about that … I think Jack Sparrow will be his legacy. He is the only character he has played five times. He disguises himself as him to visit children in hospitals “Stuart mentioned in a talk with the media about the benefits of Depp’s most beloved character.

This is why it will be somewhat nostalgic to see a new installment of the pirate saga without Johnny -well, without Sparrow-. Although there are versions that state that at this time they put a pause, but they will not rule it out in the future for their return.

What is known, and it has already caused an echo, is that who could replace the attention given to Jack in Pirates of the Caribbean is the

actress Margot Robbie

, since they affirm that they will give it a role of great weight with an entourage of pirates women. This, without a doubt, causes expectation to see how they will solve

the absence of sparrow

, although they mention that they could give it a twist by arguing that Sparrow would be a relative of this pirate.

As more information comes to light, we invite you to see Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Salazar’s Revenge for Azteca 7.