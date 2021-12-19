Barcelona starts the ‘clean operation’ … Demir will leave the club and Coutinho is next

BARCELONA – Yusuf Demir will leave Barcelona in this winter market after not making effective the purchase option that the Barça club signed with Rapid Vienna when they agreed to his one-season loan in July. Said contract specified a requirement to acquire property if the Austrian talent played ten games with the first team and having added nine, at the Camp Nou it is understood that releasing a token is more of a priority than paying those 10 million for the player.

The loss of Demir will not be the only one that Barça intends to close in the next few weeks, which is also working on finding a way out for Philippe Coutinho, whom Xavi desperately tried to re-engage in the team’s dynamics until a final surrender given his null performance in the field and on Saturday he already sentenced, not giving him entry against Elche and even preferring to go to the youthful Balde as a left-handed outside in the last minutes of the game.

“We have several options in place to have a margin in the ‘fair play’ and we are working in the market to sign. It is the idea that we have together with the coach. We know what the market can give us and we are prepared for it”, clarified Mateu Alemany, football director of the Barça club, confirming the movements in the Camp Nou offices, always under the parameters of Xavi Hernández.

Coutinho at Barcelona vs Betis Getty Images

WRONG MANAGEMENT

Demir’s dismissal demonstrates the erroneous management carried out by Barcelona under the leadership of Ronald Koeman at the beginning of the preseason. The 18-year-old young footballer was hired to form part of the Barcelona B squad and be examined during the course with a view to his possible promotion to the first team, but in August the then-coach decided to give him a direct number in the first squad, leaving Àlex Collado without a record and preventing him from being aligned with the subsidiary.

The Austrian made his debut on the second day of the League, against Athletic, and under Koeman’s command he took part in six of his thirteen games directed (two as a starter and another four coming from the bench).

Absent in the three games that Sergi Barjuan remained in charge of the team, he was taken into account in another three games by Xavi (a starter against Benfica and as a resource against Espanyol and Bayern) to reach that limit of nine games with the first team, to only one of the tax in the transfer contract signed with Rapid Vienna to have to sign him.

Not being able to play with the subsidiary, the coach considers the arrival of players with greater specific weight up front as a priority and with the consensus of the board it was decided not to count on him anymore, even recognizing the margin of growth that was given to him. guess.

OPEN DOOR

Demir’s is, in fact, the second loss in the Barça squad after Sergio Agüero, forced to retire due to his coronary problems and who already said goodbye publicly at the Camp Nou. Although it is not the last with which one works in the offices of the club.

To the one explained by Coutinho, Barcelona also wants to add that of Luuk de Jong, on loan from Sevilla and who with Xavi barely enjoyed eight minutes against Betis and a title (with zero performance) against Osasuna. Absent in the remaining eight games led by the Catalan coach, the Barça club seeks to terminate his contract immediately.

These movements are fundamental so that Barça can access to reinforce the squad during the month of January, as the coach intends, and that, looking for formulas to reduce the salary mass, keep the arrival of Ferran Torres on the plane, for whom he negotiates with him. Manchester City, and a proven scorer, being Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United, the option with the most possibilities, although not the only one.