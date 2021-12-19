Avatar director James Cameron plans a project to revolutionize cinema

MADRID (CulturaOcio) .– James Cameron has spent almost a decade fully dedicated to the four sequels to Avatar. But in addition to the continuations of what it was, until the arrival of Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film in history, the filmmaker is preparing other projects. And among them, one stands out with which he intends to revolutionize the world of cinema and streaming.

During a conversation with their friend and colleague Denis Villeneuve hosted by Variety, the two science fiction-loving filmmakers reflected on the state of the industry and their vision for movies in the future.

In this sense, Cameron shared his vision of a project that he conceives as a fluid narrative capable of adapting to different formats. It would be a kind of film that would last about two and a half hours when editing for movie theaters, while that same story would last up to six hours for streaming platforms.

