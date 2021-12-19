Atlante thrashed Tampico-Madero and was proclaimed Champion

El Potro was not only made of Iron, he also showed that he could be a First Division Colt without any problem. Atlante thrashed 3-0 to Tampico-Madero at the end of the Expansion League and was crowned after a year and a half of his return to Mexico City.

With a double from the Argentine Ramiro Costa and with one more of an old acquaintance and much loved by the Atlanticists, Christian ‘The Hobbit’ Bermúdez, the azulgrana set liquidated the Crab Brava.

Winning for the love of the club, for honor and to show that despite how unfair it is not to have promotion as a reward, a team can offer its best version out of the pure pride of being the best in its category.

How balanced and contested the final was was a reflection of what it is to compete in the Expansion League, a tough, rocky category, with many cobbled roads and without the motivation to fight for a place for the highest category of soccer in our country.

It took them more than 140 minutes to hurt themselves, pushed by the support of their followers, the Colts they broke the zero in counterattack that the Barça attacker guided and executed brilliantly, who at speed went hand in hand with the goalkeeper only to beat him with a precise definition on the side before the goalkeeper’s exit.

But that was only the first hit, the Colt whinnied and released two kicks immediately, the Crab still did not assimilate the first goal when once again Coast he sent the ball to the nets with a point-blank shot to sign his double and ‘The Hobbit‘, upside down, ended the game and consolidated the championship.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: EXPANSION LEAGUE: FIVE TEAMS ARE PROFILED TO MEET THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PROMOTION