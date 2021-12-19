At the San Siro Napoli and Chucky Lozano defeat Milan

Milano, Italy. The Napoli, with the mexican Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, achieves an extraordinary result on the San Siro court by defeating 0-1 at Milan and remove the second position in the table from the A series.

Chapter 1: A Diego and a Maradona | The Eleven of 10

Napoli with the victory reaches 39 points, the same as Milan, but with better goal difference.

At minute 4 the Mexican ‘Chucky’ Lozano throws a center into the area that is sent to a corner kick. Piotr Zielinski is in charge of collecting it so that Elif Elmas will not forgive with a header to score the 0-1.

It may interest you: Raúl Jiménez has a tough fight with the Chelsea defense



Shortly after, again the Mexican attacker sent a couple of dangerous centers that the Milan defense with difficulty clears them.

After assimilating going below the scoreboard, the Milan has his first chance to score with the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic who jumped over the defenders connecting a remarkable header that goes just off Ospina’s goal.

At 34 ‘Alessandro Florenzi takes a rejected ball and fires an excellent long shot that goes very close to the right post. The Napoli.

REUTERS

Milan dominates the match looking for the tying goal and so they go to rest.

Already in the second part, a great stop from Ospina. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had time and space after receiving a good pass inside the area, but his shot aimed at the corner was brilliantly blocked by the Colombian goalkeeper.

It may interest you: Real Madrid is getting closer and closer to Haaland



Napoli has a good chance when Andrea Petagna receives a brilliant pass into the area and has a great chance. He shoots, but his shot is well intercepted by a defender at 51 ‘.

At 75 ‘,’ Chucky ‘Lozano leaves the playing field taking his place Matteo Politano. The Mexican had a great performance in the match.

The home team insists on looking for the score but does not have a clear scoring play and the minutes pass until Franck Kessie takes advantage of a rebound in the area and scores through the center of the goal. Milan’s goal will not go up to the scoreboard. Canceled after the referee checks the VAR for an out of place at the end of the match.