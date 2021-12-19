At 75 Steven Spielberg continues to win generations | Culture | DW

“My job is to dream” (I dream for a living). This Steven Spielberg quote appears alongside a large black and white photo of him, smiling, on his production company Amblin’s website. Judging by the career of the American film director, producer and screenwriter who turned 75 this Saturday, it seems that he is also living his dream. And along the way, winning over generations of moviegoers.

Born on December 18, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Steven Allen Spielberg moved several times while being raised. He spent part of his youth in Arizona and most of his working life in the movie mecca of California.

Given her Orthodox Jewish heritage, she grew up hearing the stories of how some of her family members had perished in the Holocaust. A victim of anti-Semitic bullying at school, she has admitted to having a troubled relationship with her Jewish roots. Decades later, his catharsis came from directing the heartbreaking film about the Holocaust. Schindler’s List, which earned him his first Oscar for best director.

He joined the Boy Scouts at age 12 and, to earn a merit badge in photography, used his father’s 8mm motion picture camera to present a nine-minute film titled The last shooting (The Last Gunfight). From that moment, nothing was going to stop this amateur filmmaker who pointed out that Lawrence of Arabia“, from 1962, is the movie that put him on that path.

That path began when he became one of Universal’s youngest television directors in the late 1960s. His first television movie, titled DuelIn 1971, it was generally well received by critics.

In 1974, Spielberg made his feature film debut with The Sugarland Express, based on the true story of a married couple on a desperate escape to regain custody of their baby from the adoptive parents designated by the authorities. It would also mark the beginning of decades of collaboration with the prolific composer John Williams, author of the scores for most of his films.

Still from “Schindler’s List” (1993), with Liam Neeson and Ban Kingsley, a film that earned Spielberg his first Oscar for best director.

Evoking various emotions

But it would be a mechanical shark that sometimes did not work that would lead him to stardom by breaking box office records. Shark, 1975, was a great success. The image of that dorsal fin slicing through the waters to the sound of just two notes from Williams’ ominous “shark theme” warning of imminent danger continues to give chills today.

Since then, Spielberg’s rise has been unstoppable. His films, often starring children or adults from fractured middle-class families or ordinary people doing extraordinary things, unleashed a wide range of emotions.

The director stoked our primal fears with Shark Y War of the Worlds (2005), brought out our inner child through ET (1982) and The Adventures of Tintin (2011), made us consider worlds beyond our own in Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), wowed us with the exploits of his famous archaeologist Indiana Jones in Raiders of the lost ark (1981) and with journalists unearthing uncomfortable truths in The Post (2017). We watched in anguish as extinct predators revived and roamed the earth again in Jurassic park (1993) and the horrors of war in Saving Private Ryan (1998), which earned him his second Oscar for best director.

Entering a new realm

These are just samples of the movies he has directed. The mind is bogged down by everything else he has produced or written, giving the impression that he has covered all genres of film.

Through his production company Amblin Entertainment, which he founded in 1981, he produced hits such as Gremlins, the trilogy of Back to the Future, Who cheated on roger rabbit, the series of Men in Black and The Conquest of Honor (Flags of our Fathers). Then with Dreamworks SKG, which he formed in 1994 with Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen, he entered animated films with Antz (1998) and the successful franchise Shrek. However, they sold their company to Viacom in 2005 for $ 1.6 billion.

Spielberg’s company, Amblin Partners, signed an agreement in June 2021 to produce several movies a year for Netflix.

A journey through the genres

In a recent interview with Yahoo, he was asked what genre he has yet to shoot. “I was asked that question for the last 40 years of my career, if not longer, and I always said that a musical was the only thing I hadn’t done,” replied the director, whose latest production is a remake of the musical. West side story. He always wanted to make a James Bond movie too.

“What I forgot to say, which I have never done, and the only genre that I have not yet addressed, is the western. So who knows, maybe one day I’ll put the spurs on. “Meanwhile, a fifth Indiana Jones is scheduled for 2023 (although without him as director and George Lucas as screenwriter), as well as a partially autobiographical coming-of-age drama called The Fabelmans.

And fans of the dinosaur saga can be pleased: the launch of Jurassic World: Dominion It is scheduled for the summer of 2022.

