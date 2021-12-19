Astronomers detect mysterious colossal structures on the edge of the Milky Way

One of the main hypotheses is that they would be remnants of tidal arms from the disk of the Milky Way, ejected by various satellites in the past.

An international group of astronomers have created a new map of the outer disk of the Milky Way, which revealed the existence of colossal structures on the edge of the galaxy.

According to Chervin Laporte, lead author of the research, this part had not been thoroughly explored due to the presence of dust that “severely obscures most of the mid-galactic plane.” “Although the dust affects the luminosity of a star, its movement is not affected. As a result, its path can be used to carry out a tomography of the outermost regions of the galaxy,” he explained.

In this way, massive spinning filaments of unclear provenance were identified. Experts hypothesized that they are remnants of tidal arms from the Milky Way disk, ejected by various satellites in the past.

“Another possibility would be that not all of these structures are really authentic disc substructures, but instead form vertical density wave crests that are seen in projection, forming an optical illusion that the disc is highly substructured,” added Laporte.

The discovery was made thanks to the Gaia space observatory of the European Space Agency, a project that seeks to map the Milky Way in three dimensions.

