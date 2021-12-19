Artur Beterbiev revealed why he would like to fight Canelo Álvarez

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

After having snubbed the challenge of two boxers who sought to face Saul Alvarez, the Mexican boxer received a positive response from a boxer that the Canelo Team had mentioned a few months ago. After successfully and spectacularly coming out ahead in the fifth defense of the World Boxing Council titles (CMB) and the International Boxing Federation (FIB) in medium heavy, Artur Beterbiev he was interested in him possible lawsuit against Canelo Alvarez.

On the night of December 17, at the Bell Center in Montreal, Canada, the Russian 175-pound monarch he won by knockout in nine rounds over American challenger Marcus Browne. At the end of his defense, he was questioned about the next challenges he could face and did not rule out a fight against the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“Yes. If it goes up to another category it is interesting. It’s a good challenge for me. He’s the best pound for pound and it would be a very good fight. “declared the monarch. And it is that the way in which he overcame his most recent challenger, made various fans and experts in the sport think about him physical challenge that would mean for the undisputed champion in the super middleweight category.

Artur Beterbievv has an undefeated record of 17-0 and the same number of knockouts (Photo: Twitter / @Reyesboxing)

The aggressive style shown by the Russian boxer seems to match that shown by the Mexican in recent fights. In most of the confrontation, Beterbiev locked up Browne against the ropes and rarely let go of the reins of the lawsuit. Despite having suffered a wound to the face, his frontal and facing position did not yield at any moment.

In the ninth episode, when it seemed that the American was looking for the counterattack, his rival in black shorts he violated him with a pair of hooks to the face. From then on, Browne did not stop covering his face, until a upper on his chin made it fall into one of the four corners. The duel ended and amidst the excitement of the public with the show shown, the name of Canelo Alvarez.

Although the 36-year-old boxer’s career does not have as extensive a history as that of the Mexican, yes it has been quite substantial as if to claim as the best in his division. His most recent win became number 17 of his career and, as if that were not enough, all of them he has won by knockout. He has not known defeat since he entered the professional circuit.

The immediate challenge for Canelo will be to challenge the 200-pound WBC champion (Photo: Instagram / @ ilungamakabu.official / @ canelo – Twitter / @ Power987Sport)

Although Canelo and Beterbiev will not see each other for the foreseeable future, the possibility could present itself due to mutual interest. In fact, in June 2021, when Álvarez had just defeated Saunders, Eddy Reynoso declared his intention for challenge the best exponents of the light heavy category. Once the challenge against Caleb Plant is met, the Soviet-born could be the Mexican’s next target.

“We have every intention of coming to fight in Guadalajara in the month of February. It would be to defend (the belts of) 168 pounds or maybe look for a fight in 175 (…) (At 175 pounds) there is Beterbiev, there is Bivol. After we win in September, if we get the Caleb Plant fight and unify, we’re going to find both of them at 175 pounds. “, he assured.

For its part, Canelo Álvarez has mentioned his intention to to compete again in the light heavyweight. During an interview with World Boxing Newsrevealed that in their 200-pound fight will not reach the weight limit and he will face the WBC monarch with a personal cut at 180 pounds. His goal, as he mentioned, is not to campaign on a cruise ship and return to defend his titles in super middleweight or look for the feat at 175 pounds.

