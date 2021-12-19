Anne Hathaway: Her Best Movies

Anne Hathaway She is not only one of the most talented movie actresses of her generation, but also one of the most beloved by audiences. This, thanks to a highly balanced film career, which has allowed him to wander through numerous genres -from fantastic cinema to musicals and through science fiction- and work with great directors such as Ang Lee, Tom Hooper and Christopher Nolan, among others.

Add to that her well-deserved Academy Award for one of the most heartbreaking performances of recent years that placed her at the top of the Hollywood elite.

Here are the best films of Anne Hathaway.

Ocean’s Eight: The Scammers (Dir. Gary Ross, 2018)

Anne Hathaway couldn’t be absent from one of the most talented female ensembles of recent years and where she collaborated with such high-profile actresses as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Helena Bonham Carter, to name a few. It is not the best installment in the Ocean franchise, but it gets ahead thanks to this brilliant cast, with Hathaway being one of the most prominent elements as he retakes his well-known comic gifts for the incarnation of Daphne Kluger, an actress whose fame is key to achieving the success. heist that will mark his debut in the world of crime. Although it might seem like a simple job, it served as an amusing mockery of the superficiality that dominates the lives of so many celebrities.

Always the same day (Dir. Lone Scherfig, 2011)

Although it was not well received by critics, the adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel of the same name occupies a special place among fans of romantic drama. Much of this popularity can be attributed to the talent and good chemistry of its stellar duo, made up of Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, who play two young people whose love affairs have the peculiarity that they develop, as the title dictates, always the the same day. Ironically, the actress was not even screened for the starring role, as the director did not want an American actress for the role. In the end, her charisma and acting skills were more than enough to convince her and achieve one of the best Anne Hathaway films.

She is a monster (Dir. Nacho Vigalondo, 2016)

One of the most misunderstood films by Anne Hathaway, about an unemployed young woman with alcohol problems who is discovered in control of a kaiju that appeared in Seoul. The story was intended to symbolize the destructive power our inner demons have over all those around us, but its efforts were undermined by an infamous campaign that touted it as a mere comedy. Its rave reviews didn’t stop it from becoming one of the worst box office flops of 2016, with a global gross of just $ 4.5 million that fell far short of its $ 15 million budget.

The Dark Knight Rises (Dir. Christopher Nolan, 2012)

Anne Hathaway made her action movie debut with a very high caliber project, The Dark Knight rises, where she played the popular Selina Kyle, better known to all as Catwoman. There are those who say that it was not the best incarnation of the feline, but no one can deny that it was just what Christopher Nolan needed to close a gothic trilogy dominated by realism. In the particular case of the heroine, this construction allowed a better exploration of the ethical dilemmas that afflicted her, while her physical and emotional strength placed her among the most relevant female characters in contemporary comic book adaptations. This led him to receive more awards and nominations than Christian Bale himself.

Interstellar (Dir. Christopher Nolan, 2014)

It didn’t take long for Anne Hathaway to meet Christopher Nolan again after The Dark Knight Rises (2012), this time with an even more challenging project. Interstellar was inspired by the theories of Albert Einstein to show a decaying Earth and a group of astronauts traveling through a wormhole to another galaxy where there are planets that could support our way of life. The actress plays Dr. Brand, a scientist whose rank and knowledge are enormously relevant to the mission, but will not prevent her from making decisive mistakes based on her humanity. The film is a direct heir, in history, style and symbolism, of 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), but like Kubrick’s classic it had a mixed response from the public and critics: many consider it a masterpiece; others place him among the weakest links in his director.

The Princess Diaries (Dir. Garry Marshall, 2001)

Anne Hathaway only needed one film to rank among the most popular actresses of her generation, The Princess Diaries, about a young woman whose life turns upside down when she learns that she is the heir to the throne of a small European country and has only a few days to spare. decide whether to accept responsibility for the position. Its good reception was not only due to its charismatic protagonist, but to the creative talent of Garry Marshall and the presence of the incomparable Julie Andrews, in one of her most iconic roles since Mary Poppins (1964) and The Rebel Novice (1965). The film inspired a sequel that was unable to emulate the charm of the original; Most recently, Hathaway confessed to being in talks for a third installment, but the project was left in limbo after Marshall’s death in 2016.

Secret in the Mountain (Dir. Ang Lee, 2005)

Secret on the Mountain is remembered for the terrific performances of Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, but the truth is that their respective performances were benefited by their female co-stars Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway. The participation of the latter was reduced, but vital for the construction of the stellar couple, recalling the scene of the phone call in which Ennis del Mar learns of the death of Jack Twist and which is among the most celebrated moments of the film . The film was also key for Anne Hathaway to permanently move away from the stereotype of Disney princess, thus sealing her passage to the histrionic maturity. One of the best films of the 20th century and it doesn’t rank higher on this list just because it’s not the most iconic work in Anne Hathaway’s career.

The devil wears fashion (Dir. David Frankel, 2006)

The Princess Diaries (2001) propelled her to fame, but it was The Devil in Fashionable Dress that established Anne Hathaway among the most popular actresses of her generation. Although that yes, the dumbbell established with Meryl Streep was fundamental for it. The film is inspired by the homonymous novel by Lauren Waisberger, about a demanding and hurtful editor of a prestigious fashion magazine who hires a young assistant eager to forge a journalistic career and who knows absolutely nothing about clothes. The result was well received by the critics and especially by the public, which made it one of the great box office successes of its year, with an initial investment of $ 35 million dollars that had a global collection of $ 326.5 million dollars. In 2013, the possibility that the film’s protagonists would return for an adaptation of the printed sequel was rumored, but both rejected the possibility.

Raquel’s marriage (Dir. Jonathan Demme, 2008)

Anne Hathaway dabbled in drama very early in her career, but public affection for films like The Princess Diaries (2001), She’s Haunted (2004) and The Devil Wears Fashion (2006) stereotyped her in the family cinema and comedy. The trend was only reversed with Raquel’s marriage, where she played with enormous skill a young woman who has been in rehabilitation for more than ten years and who returns home for her sister’s wedding, which triggers all kinds of family conflicts. It is not her most popular film, but it is one of her most award-winning works, as it even earned her her first Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category, which she lost to Kate Winslet for The Reader.

Les Miserables (Dir. Tom Hooper, 2012)

Anne Hathaway only appeared 15 minutes in Les Miserables, but this did not prevent her from becoming one of the film’s most prominent elements with her stupendous performance as Fantine, an innocent, naive woman whose efforts to support her daughter are ripped apart by cruel society around you. His mythical interpretation of the theme “I dreamed a dream” became an emblem of the film and one of the most iconic moments in contemporary cinema, with a heartbreaking close-up of three continuous minutes that captures the enormous pain that afflicts the character. This work earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, the first in her entire career and one of the most indisputable in recent times.