Anne Hathaway and her fictional look that you will want in your closet

4/ 6

This outfit was flawless for Anne’s most fashionista fans, who also gave it a modern twist by adding ones square maxi glasses and details of tortoiseshell. Its elegance also stood out thanks to its beauty look, when wearing a loose hair in waves very glam, plus a very natural makeup, focusing on a pink lipstick.

But .. what is the popularity of this look? In its simplicity (having only three pieces), versatility and romanticism, Well, this combination goes very well with any type of figure and even style or taste, being perfect for a day to day, the return to normality as we knew it before, a weekend outfit and even an excellent option for a date . You can add a black or brown bag as the famous same did during another moment of the recordings.