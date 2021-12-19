Angelina Jolie’s style is the best guide to dress well after 40

For dress well from 40 (and any age) there is styling tips that do not fail. What’s more, having a birthday implies getting to know each other more, which translates into knowing what feels best to us and having an extra dose of security. Style is definitely not a question of age. Angelina Jolie is the perfect example of this. We list your list of tips.

BET ON NEUTRAL TONES

Angelina Jolie with a look in neutral tones.Gtresonline

The actress is faithful to neutral colors, whose great trick is to allow infinite combinations. Grays, as well as the range of earth tones and browns, top Angelina’s list of preferences. Tonalities with which it is particularly favored, essential data when building a styling that works. A good idea is to opt for the total look and choose an accessory – in your case, a garnet bag – that breaks the monochrome.

ADD AN IMPECCABLE COAT TO YOUR WARDROBE

Actress Angelina Jolie very stylish in a gray coat.Getty Images.

It’s time to embrace the classics, like a herringbone coat. One of those garments that works as well with jeans as with a midi dress and has the gift of being timeless. Reasons why investing in quality design pays off.

AS ANGELINA JOLIE WEARS THE CLASSIC BLACK DRESS

Angelina Jolie in a black dress and gold shoes.Gtresonline

Coco Chanel already advanced it, the black dress is a must (no matter how old you are). Choose the pattern that best suits you and play with accessories to give the look your most personal touch. Angelina opts for gold shoes that add a festive tone. One tip: do not overload the outfit with extra accessories.

CREATE YOUR OWN UNIFORM

How to dress well after 40: Angelina Jolie’s looks are the best inspiration.Gtresonline

There is nothing more practical when it comes to dressing than thinking of “uniforms”. Well you know Angelina Jolie. The actress is known to perfection for what she is sure of by resorting to certain combinations over and over again. We will not tire of seeing her with this trio of aces: crew neck sweater, straight pants and nude pumps.

THE BEAUTY LOOK COUNTS

Angeina Jolie in a flowing long dress and red lips.Getty Images

Gone are the gothic styles and dresses that the obvious sexy of her years as a nobel actress hangs over. Now Angelina bets on vaporous and hyper-feminine silhouettes. We will steal that dress to wear to any event. A trick that scores points? Dispense with accessories in exchange for a vibrant red lipstick and a flawless manicure to match.

LIKE ANGELINA JOLIE, INVEST IN GOOD BASICS

The protagonist of “Malfica” with a basic shirt and corduroy pants.Getty Images

Dressing well, in many cases, implies not being carried away (blindly) by trends. Only those with which we feel comfortable and favored should become part of our wardrobe. The basicsInstead, they deserve to have their doors open. In her daily looks, the American actress is faithful to the timeless garments. A white T-shirt (yes, the usual one) and corduroy pants make up their infallible tandem.

BRING THE TRENDS TO YOUR GROUND

Angelina Jolie on the red carpet in a voluminous skirt and white shirt.Getty Images

Putting a personal spin on the clothes of the moment is another of the lessons we borrow from Angelina Jolie. The protagonist of Malfica knows make trends your own more complicated. If the voluminous skirts are worn, she stands out from its romantic connotation to play the contrast with a white shirt in a masculine style. A masterful reinterpretation of the long-remembered black and white tuxedo look that I wore to the 2014 BAFTAs.

It may interest you