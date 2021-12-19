Angelina Jolie wears a skirt at the waist with a white shirt that are basic

Angelina Jolie is synonymous with elegance and sophistication. The protagonist of ‘Eternals’ has traveled to Washington DC, with his daughter Zahara, to meet with Sheila Jackson Lee, co-sponsor of the reauthorization of the law #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct, devised – as the actress claims on her official social media channels – to include protections around the health and safety of children, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, and rural areas, among others.

For the occasion, the interpreter has worn a stylistic combination that never fails, regardless of the time of year in which we are immersed. The activist, Angelina Jolie, has worn the perfect alliance to build office looks: black midi skirt Y White shirt, completing the formula with stilettos in beige. Considered an expert in combining basic wardrobe pieces, the screenwriter will become the ideal source of inspiration to defend the most immortal binomial that exists today.

How to wear a skirt at the waist with a white shirt according to Angelina Jolie

The reasons why the union of tones black and white becomes unbeatable are clear. It is a combination usually associated with elegance and to good taste it never disappoints. How to look bliss alliance of colors in the next 2022? Chanel and Dior are two of the firms that decided to bet on her in their most recent collections.

While Virginie Viard proposes a tailored dress in which black and white predominate that will be worn by women seeking classic silhouettes, Maria Grazia Chiuri opts to show her sporting vocation, championing the style athleisure with leggings and bodies dyed by the winning binomial.

After knowing that the black and white will continue in vogue in 2022, We recommend you investigate the skirts that will be a trend in the coming months. Coco Chanel’s house invites us to travel back in time to the 90s with the aim of relegating pants to the background and welcoming, once again, the timeless skirts as a statement of the season. Angelina Jolie She is one of the celebrities who have already succumbed to the model with a light skirt at the waist that was successfully imposed on the catwalk.