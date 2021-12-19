Andrew Garfield and the time he taught a fun kissing class with Emma Stone – movie news

The chemistry between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone went beyond the screen and it was not just a feeling between the characters they played in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and they demonstrated it with these kissing lessons they gave.

One of the best things the movies of The amazing Spiderman It was the off-screen relationship between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who are unfortunately no longer a couple. But that doesn’t mean we don’t They have left incredible moments, like that funny -but rare- class in which they taught how to kiss in a romantic scene from a movie.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Who is Andrew Garfield’s partner and why is he causing so much controversy?

During the time that Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy were the actors of Tick, Tick … Boom! Y La La Land: A Love Story Not only were they a fictional couple, but their love crossed the screen. Therefore, it was common for them to make sketches or jokes very couple. Just that happened during his time on Saturday Night Live, a program in which the actors perform funny and exaggerated little scenes that border on the absurd in order to amuse the public.

Kiss between Gwen and Peter in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’.



In the case of ex-lovebirds, they were put to recreate a moment of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Electro Menace; in fact, quite a romantic scene between its characters. As you will remember, in this tape, Gwen is about to go to England, but Peter stops her by writing “I love you” with cobwebs, for later take her to the top of the Brooklyn Bridge and seal her love with a perfect kiss.

Well In SNL kissing classes, things get a bit out of control and they start kissing in ways … nothing normal, like licking or passing the air with each other. Obviously, this does not add up to the “director,” who asks them over and over to reenact their romantic scene over and over again.

If we don’t remember that after that Gwen died at the hands of the Green Goblin, Dane dehaan, the kiss scene would be perfect. Fortunately, they did not make fun of that in the sketch and they took pity on those of us who have not overcome the death of this character; and they just left us a very good kind of kisses.