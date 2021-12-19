Amber Heard looks to attack Johnny Depp again

The war between Amber Heard and her ex-partner Johnny Depp does not seem to end. Now the actress has a new plan for the trial.

The confrontation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard still continues, and it seems that it will never come to an end. Time and again, the former couple decides to attack each other with a new event and now it was the actress who seeks to gain the upper hand. After the actor denounced his ex-wife for lying to a children’s hospital, the Aquaman actress decided to attack him through Disney, as she wants to know information about the actor’s sharing during Pirates of the Caribbean.

As reported by Deadline, Amber Heard’s attorneys requested “all information related to documents and communications of any nature” in search of “incidents of drug or alcohol use.” Undoubtedly, the judicial strategy of the actress goes further because she even wants to know about “any delay or delay caused by Mr. Depp.”

An endless war

Apparently, Amber Heard wants to get any details to help her argue her allegations of abuse. If this works out well, the actress would once again have an advantage over the actor. Recall that Johnny Depp has already lost a trial with The Sun, a medium that called him a “wife beater”, he was also dissociated from Fantastic Animals 3 and Disney does not want him to make any cameo in Pirates of the Caribbean. At first glance, the interpreter has everything to lose.

On the other hand, it is necessary to clarify that Amber Heard witnessed the problems that the actor had during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean in Australia in 2017. The couple was persecuted by the Justice of that country for illegally entering their two dogs. In addition, Johnny Depp had to suspend the filming of the film temporarily due to surgery, which is still being investigated to know if the injury was caused by his ex-partner.