After love disappointment, he climbs the electric tower and leaves half of Paraguay without electricity

Ciudad del Este, Paraguay.- A 23-year-old man caused a blackout almost three hours to half Paraguay after climbing an electric power tower after suffering a love disappointment, since his mother-in-law did not “love him as a son-in-law”.

It is about 23-year-old Freddy G, who spent about four hours on a high-voltage power tower from where threatened to jump after his mother-in-law did not accept him as a son-in-law, according to official sources in the area of ​​the events.

Electricity service had to be interrupted for almost three hours by the National Electricity Administration (ANDE) state of the Paraguayan town of Minga Guazu, located in the central area of ​​the Alto Paraná department, where the events were taking place so that the firefighters who carried out the rescue would not suffer electric shocks.

Thousands of users of the National Electricity Administration service were affected from the town of Minga Guazú to Coronel Oviedo, since the charging of two 220 kV lines had to be interrupted, affecting Kilometer 30, Juan León Mallorquín, Caaguazú, Campo Dos and Coronel Oviedo, in Alto Paraná and Caaguazú.

“Due to an incident involving a person who climbed onto one of the High Voltage transmission towers in the Ciudad del Este area, the charging of the two 220 kV Acaray-Km 30 lines will be interrupted, to let the firefighters come to the rescue “ ANDE reported through a statement.

The events occurred on Thursday, November 11, when the 23-year-old climbed a high-voltage tower in Ciudad del Este and threatened to jump at around 9:00 p.m., according to Commissioner Ever Paris, head of Prevention and Alto Paraná Security.

The tower is connected to the Acaray dam, so it was necessary to cut the power and give a safer space to firefighters and policemen who managed to convince Freddy González during the first minutes of Friday, November 12, after midnight.