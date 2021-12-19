Actors committed to their characters
Was what DiCaprio did really necessary? 😰
one.
Let’s start with one of the most extreme examples. Preparing for your role in The reborn, Leonardo DiCaprio literally slept inside animal carcasses.
His preparation paid off; His performance was applauded and he ended up winning his first Oscar for that role.
two.
By contrast, Michael Gambon, who replaced Richard Harris’ beloved version of Dumbledore in the third film of Harry Potter, he didn’t even read any of the books before appearing on the series.
“There is no point in reading the books because you play with the words of [el guionista] Steve Kloves, “said Gambon. Many criticized his version of Dumbledore for being too harsh, especially after an infamous scene in the fourth film in which Dumbledore asks Harry if he had put his name in the Goblet of Fire.
Gambon mentioned the fact that Ralph Fiennes and Alan Rickman hadn’t read the books either. However, Fiennes did, he just hadn’t read them yet when he was offered the role. And considering the discussions he had regarding his character, his conversations with JKR, and his acclaimed performance, it doesn’t seem fair to say that Rickman hadn’t prepared for his role.
3.
Christopher Lee was one of the most prepared actors for a fantasy saga. He was a true fan of The Lord of the ringsas he read the books year after year when he was cast as Saruman for the movies.
Lee was the only actor in the series who knew Tolkien. He always wanted to act in movies, and even chose wizard roles to show that he would be a good choice. Also, I send pictures of himself dressed as a wizard to Peter Jackson.
Four.
This was not entirely his fault, but Christopher Plummer could barely prepare for his role as J. Paul Getty in All the money in the world. The film was practically finished when, in early November, they announced that Plummer would replace Kevin Spacey after Spacey was accused of sexual abuse.
Plummer shot his scenes in nine days, beginning November 20, just weeks after landing the part. He knew very little about the Getty family and didn’t do much research. “I actually followed the script and Ridley’s suggestions, which weren’t many because there wasn’t much time,” Plummer told The Hollywood Reporter.
Despite his lack of preparation, Plummer’s performance was critically acclaimed, and he became the oldest person in history to be nominated for an Oscar when he was nominated for best performance by a supporting actor. “
5.
To prepare for her role as a captive young mother in Room, Brie Larson spent a month inside her home. She met with psychologists to learn about the traumas of captivity, wrote a journal for her character, and made several collage while in character.
Larson spent time with fellow actor Jacob Tremblay in the weeks leading up to filming, making the toys featured in the film, improvising in the studio, and playing with Legos before bed.
Her effort paid off and she won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2016.
6.
Ewan McGregor did not read Jane Austen’s novel “Emma” before working on the film version as Frank Churchill.
He said that the film had been his worst work, that he had not done very well, and admitted that he had only accepted the role because “he thought he should go out doing something other than Trainspotting: Life in the Abyss “.
7.
A pretty good preparation for a villain comes from Jared Leto in “The suicide squad”. To prepare to play the Joker, Leto sent gifts to other cast members (such as a live rat) and avoided interacting with them. He took a dead pig to the studio to “create a dynamic, create an element of surprise and spontaneity“ because the Joker, in his opinion, did not respect the limits of others.
She studied drug dealers on Instagram for inspiration for the role, meeting with “people who had committed horrendous crimes … people who have spent long periods of time in nursing homes.” He even practiced the Joker laugh walking around Manhattan.
8.
Another actor who never read the books of the movies he worked on is Billy Burke, who played Charlie, Bella’s dad, in the movies of Twilight.
Burke says that he does not have “the power of concentration” to finish a book, and that since most of what he says in the books did not help him, he preferred “not to know.” In fact, he had never heard of the books until he met Catherine Hardwicke.
9.
Daniel Day-Lewis is famous for using methods of acting and giving it his all while preparing for his roles, but perhaps one of the craziest examples is his preparation for New York gangs, because he literally walked through Rome immersed in character and fought with strangers.
His work ended up earning him an Oscar nomination.
10.
Hugh Jackman definitely prepared a lot to bring Wolverine to life in all the movies, but he couldn’t do it for X Men, the first film in the series X Men. This was because he had to replace Dougray Scott weeks after they had started filming. He had only three weeks to get in shape for the role. What is being said is that he had never lifted weights before that.
Jackman was not a fan of the comics of X Men Nor had he heard of Wolverine.
eleven.
Another recent example of an actress who prepared A LOT for her role is Lady Gaga in “The Gucci house”. First, he stayed in character for 18 months, even when the cameras weren’t rolling, and spoke with an accent for nine of those months.
Gaga watched videos of foxes and panthers to channel them into her performance, and began to “live in a way where whatever she saw, she began to take note of when and where she could see money.”
12.
On the other hand, Taika Waititi basically did not prepare to play Hitler in his movie. Jojo Rabbit. “I did not have to investigate anything and I did not investigate anything. I was not inspired by anything from Hitler,” Waititi said in Deadline, noting that the truth was not playing Hitler, but the version of him being imagined by a child.
“I just did a version of myself with a bad haircut, a sh * t mustache and a mediocre German accent,” Waititi said, adding that “it was very rare to make it of real Hitler.”
13.
Anne Rice was quite upset that Tom Cruise was cast to be Lestat in the film version for her novel Interview with the vampire. Apparently, Cruise was hurt by this review and not only decided to read the book carefully, but also read everybody Rice’s books, he learned to play the piano, lost weight, and traveled around Paris to experience a hedonistic lifestyle like Lestat’s.
14.
Rafe Spall did not read the book of War of the Worlds before appearing on the BBC TV version, although he did admit it was “another way he could bring” to his portrayal of the character. Even when they finished filming, Spall still hadn’t read the book.
fifteen.
Jennifer Hudson was specially chosen by Aretha Franklin to play her in the biopic years before her death. In fact, they met weekly for years to talk about their past and the role.
Hudson studied old videos and historical material of Aretha singing. She also worked with vocal and movement instructors to imitate Aretha perfectly.
16.
Sabrina Carpenter played a teenage girl learning to dance in the Netflix movie Work it… and the choreography was not learned.
All this had a justification: her character was supposed to have a hard time learning to dance, so not learning the dances helped her make her look like she was doing it wrong.
17.
And finally, Natalie Portman trained for more than a year to play a ballet dancer in The black swan. For the first six months, he developed stamina by training a few hours a day, then went on to practice five hours a day, and so on until he reached eight. I spent 30 minutes a day just doing foot exercises.
All of this caused her toenails to fall off, and she even dislocated a rib during a lift. “There were some nights when I thought I was going to die,” Natalie said of the experience. In the end, he won an Oscar for his performance.
This post was translated from English.