‘A World Cup without Mexico would be weird’; Yaya Touré wants El Tri in Qatar

The Mexican team did not have the best closing in this 2021 within the Concacaf Playoffs heading to Qatar 2022, then El Tri took two defeats (United States and Canada) And he could go to the playoff zone if he lets go of points again; the historical Yaya Touré hopes that the Aztec group yes go to the World Cup.

Mexico is at this moment in direct pass zone, but there is still a lot of history ahead. Yaya Touré, who has Mexican friends, I consider what if he Tri does not go to the Qatar World Cup 2022 it would be very rare, Well at least he is used to seeing the team in this tournament.

Yaya Touré wants Mexico in the World Cup

Speaking to the media, Yaya Touré it was disputed about if he knew Tata Martino, DT of the Mexican National Team and who was also in command of FC Barcelona a few years ago.

The Ivorian confessed that he knows little about Tata, who knows it’s good, but beyond that wished Mexico luck, well a World without them would be strange, more for him who knows great characters, like Rafa Márquez.

“Well (I know Tata) a little, I say I understand that he is a very good coach, that he works very hard, but hey, I think I couldn’t have a World Cup without Mexico, because I have many friends here, Rafa Márquez, but I think a World Cup without Mexico would even be a bit strange, that’s the truth, but we don’t know what’s going to happen but we hope something good for Mexico“Said Touré.

The last time that Mexico almost stayed outside of a World Cup it was in 2014, when ‘miracle’ the position of repechage and the ticket was played before New Zealand, by the hand of Piojo Herrera.

Today the scenario is not so daunting but it is suffering a bit to ‘walk by’ in the tie, because with the defeats against Canada and the United States, which could ‘be in the budget’, the Tri is located in the third position of the Octagonal with 14 units, tied with Panama already 1 point from USES Y two of the canadians; nothing is certain.