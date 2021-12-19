a fire in his $ 42 million mansion

Will Smith he was resting these days in his great mansion of The Angels, in the zone of Calabasas. A place where both he and his wife, Jada Pinkett, and their children, have experienced a scare after part of his house caught fire.

As reported by the magazine ‘Page Six’, the actor’s family is “fine”, and they have not suffered injuries. An event that occurred last Monday in the afternoon, and for which several fire trucks and ambulances had to go to the scene to caring for a person due to smoke originating inside the home. A person who, luckily, did not need to be transferred to the hospital.

A fire in the basement

Specifically, the fire has occurred in the basement of the house, which is valued at about 42 million dollars: “All are well and back in the house. There was a fire in the basement and one of the firefighters who attended was taken care of, but they are all fine“A source close to the family has confirmed to the aforementioned medium.

This incident drew a lot of attention from the residents of the area, especially as a result of the arrival of emergency services to the area. What’s more, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are known to have been inside the home at the time of the fire, but neither was damagedAccording to the previous source, there was only material damage.