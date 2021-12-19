A famous Indian actress insults Rihanna in networks for commenting on protests

Social networks have become the largest forum for debate that has ever existed in an era in which information does not stop reaching us through various channels. However, they have also become a forum where insults and bad manners have a place, despite the regulations of the platforms, generating what is already known as “hatred” or “haters”. Rihanna just got the hang of it after commenting on some protests taking place in India and a local actress having responded badly to her.

Despite the fact that Rihanna has not published an album for years (something that her fans do not stop asking her whenever they have the opportunity), the artist is very active on her social profiles, especially to promote the products of her makeup collection and her lingerie line.

Read also

But like anyone else, Rihanna also makes use of them to launch personal opinions, such as the meme she posted on the day of Joe Biden’s dressing to mock Donald Trump’s uproarious exit from the White House.

On this occasion, Riri has focused her attention on some images that refer to protests that are taking place in India by farmers, who see their businesses jeopardized by the new agricultural laws approved by their government.

Rihanna linked on Twitter to a post made by CNN writing as a message “Why is no one talking about this?” and adding the hashtag “Farmers Protests”. What the artist did not know is that she would receive a response from a well-known local actress who would end up insulting her.

This is Kangana Ranaut, who accumulates more than three million followers on Twitter, in a channel where he replied to Rihanna in the following way: “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers, they are terrorists who are trying to divide India. so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and turn it into a Chinese colony just like the US. Sit down, fool, we are not selling our nation like you fools. “

Rihanna fans have not been slow to respond to Kangana Ranaut to defend Rihanna since they consider that calling her “stupid” was not necessary. In fact, both the forms and the content have already played a trick on the actress, who has seen how Twitter has deleted some of her messages for breaking the rules of coexistence of the platform. Rihanna, meanwhile, has not responded (for now).