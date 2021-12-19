A digital Tom Cruise indistinguishable from the real one goes viral on TikTok

A new viral phenomenon has just appeared on TikTok that, contrary to the typical idiocies in that medium, will have a great impact on the future of our society and our idea of ​​reality: videos of a Tom Cruise doing Tom Cruise things, but which is not Tom Cruise, but synthetic videos made with ‘deep fake’ technology.

But before we get to tell the story and analyze its relevance, it is best that you see it with your own eyes:

@deeptomcruise Sports! ♬ original sound – Tom

When I first saw him, I just thought he was Tom Cruise. It was him, playing golf and laughing. In fact, I had to stop the image several times because I could not find any of the typical visual failures of the ‘deep fakes’, the clips made with neural networks that analyze thousands of photographs and then generate synthetic videos that replace the face of a person with other. The video of the magic trick and the video of the fall in a store are also impeccable.

In this case, It helps that the person who plays Tom Cruise does a near-flawless copycat job. The voice is not perfect, but it is very close to that of the most runaway theatrical Cruise (the one on Oprah’s chair, for example). And the mannerisms are impeccable. And, although we do not know who is behind the TikTok account @DeepTomCruise, it is likely that his face has a shape similar to that of the American actor who is a member of the Scientology sect. The hairstyle also helps, of course.

All this makes the ‘deep fake’ more credible, but this goes much further. If not because this Tom Cruise is taller than the little bit of the original —Which does not bulge more than El Fary— and who looks much younger than the 58-year-old actor, no one could say that they are fake videos.

Fake Tom Cruise (@deeptomcruise)

The end of reality

And although we could win it, for a period of time until the denial arrives, the lie can pass for truth, impacting public opinion in an irremediable way.

Imagine that, instead of Tom Cruise playing the goose, it would have been a Tom Cruise having sex with a minor, filming everything as if it were a hidden camera. What would be the effect on your reputation until it is clear that the video is fake? Would it be possible to erase the effect that the video would have on public opinion?

Far fewer people would see the second story and be left with the first impression. In fact, many people would think that the denial is really the false. Now imagine that, instead of Tom Cruise, it happens to you, that you do not have the resources to fight against that lie. The consequences would be disastrous.

Fake Tom Cruise (@deeptomcruise)

On the opposite side, there will be people who will choose not to believe absolutely anything, thinking that all life is a dream and better to get to live in a virtual world.

Perhaps in the future there may be laws that ban these tools globally. In fact, in some American states there are already laws that penalize it at election time. But these efforts are going to be like putting doors to the field. It is something that is impossible to control. Despite its ban on almost all platforms, the rise of ‘deep fake’ porn – using famous actors or anonymous people with real porn videos – proves it.

We are at halfway to the end of reality as we know it. In 10 years, this planet will not be known by the mother who gave birth to it, although this does not have to be negative or positive. It will simply be like that, be that as it may, because what we still do not know is what will be what comes next.