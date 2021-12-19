5 Disney + series to watch with the whole family

Look at a volcano led by Will Smith guided by National Geographic, follow the adventures of a brilliant precocious doctor, relive the most popular Disney movies or recover the essence of Those wonderful years from an absolutely new perspective. Here are five Disney + series to watch with the whole family this Christmas.

Those wonderful years: the reboot

If the mythical series Those wonderful years -Who does not remember Kevin Arnold and Winnie Cooper with nostalgia? – He made us share the daily life, their conflicts and their dreams, of a middle-class American family that lived in the suburbs, this remake takes us to another time and space. This time, the voice-over tells the story of a black family living in Alabama in the 60s and reflects, how could it be otherwise, the racial problem and the struggle for civil rights of the time. A curiosity? Fred Savage, the star of the original series, is directing the first episode, which opens on December 22.

Welcome to earth: explore with will smith

An extraordinary adventure to explore the wonders of the Earth and reveal its most hidden secrets. This is Welcome to Earth, a Disney + original series produced by National Geographic and starring Will Smith. Throughout its six episodes, several elite explorers guide the actor through the most spectacular settings on the planet in a fascinating and multisensory journey.

Olaf presents: from snowman to showman

Olaf is not just another snowman. He is capable of becoming a mermaid, a lion, the genie of a lamp … In the new series of animated shorts Olaf presents recreates moments from five such popular Disney movies as The Little Mermaid, Moana, The Lion King, Aladdin and Tangled, going from being a snowman to a real showman.

Intertwined: a musical comedy

Allegra dreams of being part of the musical comedy company Eleven O’Clock and becoming the protagonist of the same play that consecrated, years ago, her grandmother, who is still a living legend, and who has a complicated relationship with her daughter. , Allegra’s mother. The discovery of a mysterious bracelet and an incredible journey through time disrupt the lives of three generations.

Doogie kamealoha: a precocious doctor

At just 16 years old, Dr. Lahela Kamealoha is a child prodigy trying to reconcile her untimely career as a doctor with the ordinary life of a teenager. In the hospital, her colleagues and patients nickname her Doogie after the protagonist of the 90’s series A precocious doctor, while at home, the comic troupe from her family and friends fear that she will grow up too fast and help her keep her feet on the ground.

