24 years after the premiere of Titanic, myths and truths

As for Rose, the inspiration declared by James Cameron to create the character has nothing to do with the ship, but with the artist Beatrice wood. The director was reading his autobiography during the development of the film’s production, and ended up capturing aspects such as a woman’s love for art or her wealthy family.

But, that the protagonists did not exist does not mean that the entire cast was an invention of Cameron.

One of the best characters, Margaret Brown, ‘Molly’ (Kathy Bates), was a first class passenger of the Titanic, as well as the architect of the ship Thomas Andrews (Victor Garber), the director of the cruise line Bruce Ismay (Jonathan Hyde) and Captain Edward John Smith (Bernard Hill).

Underwater shots, real … almost

A high percentage of the filming in the deep ocean, in which we see the remains of the Titanic are real.

In 1995, during the preparation of the film, James Cameron hired the Russian vessel called, Akademik Mstislav Keldysh, with its 2 submersibles. The director was willing to go as far as possible with his research, so he made a total of 12 dives with the aim of shooting images of the sunken ship on the bottom of the northern Atlantic Ocean.

The result was spectacular, and then they were combined with the scenes of the actors reacting to the discoveries.

It wasn’t easy to get that far – special cameras and housings were designed to withstand the water pressure, but they could only shoot 12 minutes of footage down there, even though each dive consisted of a 15-hour real-time dive . So while you can see the actual remains of the Titanic, not all of them are.

titanic3.jpg Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio in a key scene of the film.

Crashed from speed?

Is it true that the ship crashed because the director of the company demanded that it be faster? It is not proven that this was the case.

After the disaster occurred, theories, testimonies from third parties, suspicions and accusations abounded.

The truth is that in the investigation that was carried out in the United States Senate, the director of White Star Line, Bruce Ismay – played in the film by Jonathan Hyde– assured that the boat never reached full power, which never exceeded 75 revolutions, with a maximum of 78.

The survivors among the passengers claimed to have heard Ismay pressuring the captain Edward smith to make it faster, as we see it in Cameron’s film: the reputation of the boat could improve if they exceeded the expectations that were had on her.

However, the ship’s officials rejected this version of events and the statements of the passengers were contested as unreliable.

Was it protecting the image of the company they worked for? It is a mystery that we will never unravel.

‘Closer oh God! of you’

It seemed the most dramatic gesture that Hollywood could invent: while the ‘Titanic’ is sinking into the ocean, with hundreds of people trying to save and running from here to there on deck, a string quartet, which enlivened the nightly evenings of the place, he starts to play.

The scene corresponds to what actually happened: violinist Wallace Henry Hartley, leader of the brass band on the ‘Titanic’, decided to start playing classical music.

Survivors of the event recalled that the musicians performed ‘Alexander’s Ragtime Band’, ‘In the shadows’, and’ Nearest Oh God! to Thee‘, among other topics. They all died that day.

titanic-discovery.webp The real ‘Titanic’, at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, photographed by a special mission of the US Navy.

No bribes, no suicide: compensation

The official William murdoch, one of the workers of the ‘Titanic’ died and his relatives and descendants found his portrait in the James Cameron film insulting because The name of a real person and official of the boat was used to create a fake dramatic vehicle.

There is no record of Murdoch taking bribes to sneak wealthy men into lifeboats, nor is he known to commit suicide after shooting some passengers trying to get into the boats himself.

According to the testimony of witnesses, an officer did commit suicide, but there is no certainty that it was Murdoch.

The memory of this real man was stained to show us how bad the character of Billy zane, so it is not surprising that their relatives were alerted. Studio executives had to go to Dalbeattie to deal with the controversy, issuing a public apology and making a donation of US $ 8,500 to the officer’s commemorative fund.

Where you go i will go

One of the best moments of the film is based on the true story of Isador and Ida Straus, a couple of first-class passengers who decided to stay on the ship as it sank.

According to the surviving witnesses, the couple had to separate in the lifeboats but they refused. They say that Isador did not want to get on any boat while there were women on board, and Isa did not intend to leave without her husband; Surviving witnesses claim to have heard them say:

We have been living together for many years, that where you go, I go! We have been living together for many years, that where you go, I go!

Just a mighty symbol

Rose’s blue pendant: the fact that it did not exist on the protagonist’s neck does not mean that it did exist, the famous Hope diamond that he King Louis XVI of France gave him to Marie Antoinette, and that is in the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC.

A replica of the jewel was exhibited by Celine dion in her rendition of the film’s title track at the Oscars and later sold at auction for more than $ 2 million.