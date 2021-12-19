11 actors who regret their famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What is your biggest regret?”

This might be one of the most obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be very revealing.

Just because an actor stars in an acclaimed movie doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll remember it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in films that are good due to the high quality of other aspects.

Here are 11 actors who expressed regret for their roles in certain movies.

Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)

Timothée Chalamet is one of the few actors who has expressed his regret for working with Woody Allen, as the historical accusations made against the director, by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, returned to the center of attention after the #MeToo movement. Chalamet said, “I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I’m going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Center of New York and RAINN.” He apologized for accepting the role and said, “That is not something that I am easily ignorant of today or at any time, and I am truly sorry. It is a small gesture and not one that comes close to compensation ”.

Matt Damon – The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Matt Damon’s original Bourne trilogy won critical acclaim from around the world. However, the actor has spoken nastily about the third film, saying that the original script, written by director Tony Gilroy, was terrible. “It’s actually the studio’s fault for putting itself in that position,” Damon told GQ. “I don’t blame Tony for taking a lot of money and delivering what he did. It’s just that it was unreadable. This could ruin your career. I mean, I could put this on eBay and it’d be game over for that guy. It’s awful. It’s really embarrassing. Basically, it was a test, he took his money and left. “

Continue reading the story

Matt Damon spoke candidly about The Bourne Ultimatum (Getty Images)

Zac Efron – High School Musical (2006-08)

Most people know Zac Efron as Troy Bolton from High School Musical. Zac Efron, however, wishes they knew him from something else. “I take a step back and look at myself and I still want to kick this guy’s ass sometimes,” she told Men’s Fitness. “He’s done some great things with some great people, he came out in that funny movie, but, I mean, he’s still the f ** king boy. High School Musical ”.

Sally Field – The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The series was supposed Amazing spider-man, starring Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, would launch a cinematic universe to match that of Avengers. There were even rumors that an Aunt May movie would go into production, which would not have thrilled the actress who played Aunt May, Sally Field. “It’s so hard to find a three-dimensional character in that movie,” he told Howard Stern about playing the character, “and you work as hard as you can, but you can’t put 10 pounds of shit in a bag of five. pounds”.

Sally Fields has some problems with her role in The Amazing Spider-Man (AFP / Getty)

Harrison ford – Blade runner (1982)

There are seven versions of Blade Runner, one of which features Harrison Ford’s character, Rick Deckard, as the narrator of the scenes. Another, the one approved by director Ridley Scott, is grimmer and lacks explanations for Deckard’s events. Ford doesn’t like either version. “I didn’t like the movie one way or another, with or without,” he said in 2017, before the release of Blade Runner 2049. “I played a detective who had nothing to investigate. As for how I related to the material, it was very difficult for me. There were things that happened at that time that were really crazy. “

Shia LaBeouf – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones fans had high expectations for the fourth film. Many were disappointed in the sci-fi adventure. “I feel like I ruined the legacy of a series that people loved and appreciated,” LaBeouf later told LA Times. “You get to swing like a monkey and stuff like that and you can blame the writer and you can blame Steven [Spielberg]. But the actor’s job is to make it come alive and make it work, and I couldn’t do it. So it’s just my fault. “

Christopher Plummer – The Sound of Music (1965)

The Sound of Music it is still one of the most beloved movies of all time. Christopher Plummer, however, hated playing Captain von Trapp. “I think my role in The Sound of Music It was the most difficult, ”he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Because it was so awful, sentimental, and sticky. I had to work a lot to try to infuse the slightest bit of humor into it. “

Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Daniel Radcliffe was only 11 years old when he was chosen to play Harry Potter. That hasn’t stopped the actor from having a critical retrospective of those movies. “I just didn’t do very well in [The Half Blood Prince]” , he told Playboy in 2012. “I hate her. My performance is very simple and I can see that I became complacent and what I was trying to do alone did not materialize. My best movie is the fifth [Order of the Phoenix] because I can see a progression ”.

Daniel Radcliffe says he doesn’t like one of his performances in the Harry Potter franchise (Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Eddie Redmayne – The Danish Girl (2015)

British actor Eddie Redmayne recently told The Sunday Times that she would “not take on” the role of a trans woman if it were offered to her now. She played trans artist Lili Elbe in the film and received an Oscar nomination. However, while acknowledging that “he made that film with the best of intentions,” he added: “I think it was a mistake.” He said: “The biggest discussion about the frustrations around casting It is because many people do not have a chair at the table. There must be a leveling, otherwise we will continue to have these discussions. “

Kate winslet – Titanic (1997)

Kate Winslet doesn’t mind Titanic as a movie. Her acting as Rose is a different matter entirely. “In every scene, I’m like ‘really, really? Did you do it like that? Oh my God’. Even my American accent, I can’t hear it. It’s horrible, ”he once said to The Telegraph. “Hopefully it’s much better now. It sounds very self-indulgent, but actors tend to be very self-critical. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but seeing Titanic I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to do it again.’

Idris Elba – The Wire (2002-08)

Okay, this isn’t a movie, but Idris Elba regretted the way his character in The Wire was received. Elba received great recognition for playing Stringer Bell on the HBO series; However, during an appearance on James O’Brien’s podcast alongside David Lammy, he questioned viewers’ reaction to the role. “We all idolize Stringer Bell, but who are we really idolizing?” He asked, adding, “Are we idolizing a smart drug dealer or a dumb drug dealer? What do we say then? It’s okay to fill a community with a lot of heroin, but because you’re smart at doing it, does that make you great? That was a problem for me.