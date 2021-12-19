10 years later, JJ Abrams remembers his love letter to Spielberg. How was the filming? What would change now?

This June marks the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Super 8by screenwriter and director JJ Abrams. The producer, at that time, did not have as much recognition as he is today and had just finished working on his Star Trek reboot, which was a tremendous success for Paramount after having proven his worth in his directorial debut with Mission: Impossible III.

It was time for Abrams to try to tell his own story.. The story of Super 8, which is told through the eyes of a 14-year-old who has just lost his mother, was JJ Abrams’ first original directing project in a clear 1980s love letter to work. by Steven Spielberg and Ambiln Entertainment. That connection was not only present in the reverence for films like ET or The Goonies, but it also manifested itself through the participation of Spielberg himself and Ambil, who co-produced the film.

During the presentation of Super 8 in its 4K version on Blu-Ray, JJ Abrams looked back and talked about the making of this movie and the opportunity to work alongside Steven Spielberg.

“It was a really special movie that we made with a wonderful group of people, and with Steven, of course.“Abrams commented to IGN.”I met Steven in 1989, when Amblin had just made a series of incredible movies. I feel like I missed out on working with him that way, so making this movie was a fun way to not just do a period piece, but to go back in time to work with him. A movie that, hopefully, could live on a shelf with those other movies that he produced. It was an incredibly special moment working with these people, telling a story that was an original idea.“

Set in 1979, Super 8 centers on a group of children who are filming a zombie movie, but come across a military train derailment that makes their little movie pay for themselves. But that accident will cause an alien to escape and wreak havoc in the small town where they live. The film is set in the 80s, which caused children’s personalities and relationships felt timeless.

“Choosing the right kids is key, giving them plenty of time to get comfortable with each other, and filming when they don’t know you’re filming.Abrams comments.You want the mood on set to be as consistent as possible so that her personality doesn’t seem to suddenly change. You want to feel that everything is the same thing … I think the key is to create an environment in which children feel that they can be themselves when we are filming.“

That ideal occasionally conflicted due to JJ Abrams’ decision to shoot Super 8 in contemporary film format rather than digitallyBut it did fit very well with the characters’ illusion of making a good zombie movie.

“When you shoot digitally, you can keep shooting as long as you wantAbrams comments.In film format, the camera cannot hold that much material and needs to be treated with a little more care. It’s almost a religious experience because you can’t just let it roll for 10 or 20 minutes. There is something in that moment, while filming, very special. And it was more difficult on this movie than it would have been digitally, but with a movie called Super 8 I didn’t want to shoot any other way.“

JJ Abrams has great affection for his first original film, but that does not mean that he remembers the experience only in a positive way. In particular, he points out that ten years of hindsight have made you wish you had more time to develop your script.

“To tell the truth, I never left the script the way I wanted“Abrams is honest.”We made a movie that I’m incredibly proud of, and I think everyone did an amazing job. But when I think of Super 8, I come up with other ideas that would have been interesting to have tried.“

The train crash sequence we mentioned earlier is one of Super 8’s core action beats and it holds up pretty well 10 years later. Abrams wanted the audience to perceive the chaos through the eyes of children.

“The train sequence was obviously hyper-real in its execution … which means that the train accident lasts a long time, the train crashes without stopping“, the director tells us.”The intention of that was to do it from the children’s point of view, to experience it the way they would have felt while it was happening. Many times when people are in a car accident, they talk about it like slow motion that goes on for a long time, but the crash can actually be instantaneous.“

Abrams credits the success of the train accident scene to ILM’s VFX legends, who they were able to combine the practical and digital elements of the scene in an incredible way.

“The entire train was put digitallyAbrams explains.We set up the set with trains, but the amazing thing was working very closely with Kim Libreri, ILM VFX supervisor. I did a storyboard of that scene, so I sang about how each shot was going to work, but it was potentially dangerous to have the kids between actual explosions and pyrotechnic material. The wind was crazy and there were many nights of filming. I think because of the great work of ILM, including Dennis Muren who came to help, he ended up looking great and having a sense of weight and reality. The intention was to create something that was bigger than in real life but also felt tangible. The worst would have been if it felt like it was CG“.

What is it like working with Steven Spielberg? JJ Abrams has words about his way of understanding cinema and what it implies.

“For me, the greatest thing about Steven Spielberg is how he sees the worldAbrams comments.He is a true optimist and sees things in a human and hopeful way. That doesn’t mean that you don’t like scary things. It’s not that he doesn’t like dark, strange, twisted, and painful stories. He’s clearly done some of the best movies that have had those elements, but I feel like the thing about Spielberg’s movies, what I really love about those movies, is that they can provide a sense of connection, humanity, and hope, to sometimes even in the darkest stories. It’s something that I think is a timeless quality, something that people are hungrier for than ever.“.

Even a decade later, the fact that JJ Abrams was able to make a movie based on an original concept is still something he’s proud of. “It is an anomaly to have a feature film based on an original idea, to get it done, to get the green light from the studio.“, says the director.”I hope it happens more and more, because I think people are responding to original ideas in a huge way and I think that’s something that cinema could benefit from. I am incredibly grateful to Steven for coming on board and to Paramount for allowing us to do so.“.

