Xochicalco University provides internship places to medical students – El Sudcaliforniano

La Paz, Baja California Sur.- Through the virtual modality, the Faculty of Medicine of the Xochicalco University Mexicali campus, in coordination with authorities from the health sector, delivered 46 undergraduate rotating internship places to students who completed the eighth semester, for the promotion December 2021-June 2022, as the culmination of this stage of their professional training.

At the event, the Academic Director of the Mexicali campus, Enrique Castillo González, indicated that the delivery of places is an inherent activity of the doctor’s teaching process, since when working within the public health units the student knows first-hand the real day-to-day dynamics of the medical field.

The municipalities in which the students will carry out these stays are Mexicali, Baja California; as well as Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo in Baja California Sur.

In this stage of service, young people carry out activities as medical care, surgical doctor, delivery care, development and surveillance of national programs, community research in the areas of epidemiology and public health, health promotion, as well as administrative matters. All this takes place within the social assistance clinics to which they were assigned, with the purpose that the student acquires all the skills and sensitivity when obtaining their degree, and thus can exercise their professional career successfully.

The award ceremony was attended by authorities from the institutes of Security and Social Services of Government Workers and Municipalities of the State (Issste), and the state of Baja California (Issstecali); of Public Health Services of the State of Baja California (Isesalud); the Baja California Sur Health Secretariat, the Family Hospital, as well as the Internship and Social Service coordinator, Jaime Moreno Duarte.

Xochicalco University continues to expand the academic development opportunities of its students, through the strengthening of its programs with links in public and private health institutions, to offer a clinical experience of the highest level to the students.