WWE plans for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to fight in Survivor Series 2021.

The Hollywood Icon “The rock“He hasn’t been seen in the ring for five years, and the last time he Dwayne johnson appeared in the Wwe it was for six seconds in an impromptu ‘match’ against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

Before that, the wrestler-turned-actor’s last actual fight was in April 2013, when he dropped the WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

It’s fair to say that fans have been desperate to see The Rock return for years, given that he has always been touted as a legend who would have no problem electrifying crowds if he ever returned to the ring. According to the latest reports, it could soon be a reality.

WWE: The Rock could appear in Survivor Series

WWE plans for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to fight in Survivor Series 2021.



Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has noted that WWE officials are hopeful that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can appear at Survivor Series later this year.

Of course, it is important to note that nothing has been blocked at this stage, although the members of the company want it to happen. It is speculated that if “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” really makes an appearance, then it will be used to build a great future match with Roman Reigns.

It has long been said that the pair are on a WrestleMania collision course and according to The Observer, that fight would have to happen in 2022 or 2023.

Is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Returning To WWE?

WWE plans for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to fight in Survivor Series 2021.



The return of The Rock would undoubtedly set WWE television records and the two venues he could easily make are AT&T Stadium in Dallas for WrestleMania 38, or SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39.

Reigns vs The Rock for the Universal Championship in April 2022? These latest reports certainly make this fight achievable. Of course we will have to wait and see if Dwayne Johnson really makes a comeback to Survivor Series later this year.

Undoubtedly, Wwe will be filling their shows with surprises and excitement for the rest of the year as they return to live tours, so there is genuine hope that the return of The rock can happen.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed.