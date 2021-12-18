With all the glamor! Thalía presented her new home collection

MEXICO – For several years now, Thalia stands out as a great businesswoman. After taking over the artistic world with different facets as an actress and singer, the Mexican is determined to destroy everything in her path. Something that she is very good at, because she has a wide fan base that supports her in each of her adventures.

Several days ago, the Mexican launched her first line of hair products from a great brand. A total of eight articles that will help you strengthen your hair, ridding it of all the chemicals that you may have applied to it. As a result, you will have perfectly curly hair, since each one is made with one hundred percent natural ingredients.

And although his fans do not finish assimilating this new release, Thalia has just unveiled its next collection of home products. Taking advantage of the Christmas season, which in some countries are usually quite cold days, the interpreter of “Amor a la Mexicana” released different blankets that, according to her, resemble the skin of a rabbit.

In turn, the singer took some covers for the beds with unique designs, all to go to sleep with glamor. “My darlings, the new #ThaliaSodi home collection is now available. Perfect to enjoy a cozy and very glam Christmas “, wrote the singer of” Equivocada “in the caption of her publication.

Just as he has done since the beginning of his career, Thalia It has not stopped innovating. In addition to music and new designs for her company, the wife of Tommy Mottola is a true content creator. She is considered one of the Latin artists with the most impact on digital platforms. In the top ten of TikTok, the native of Town from Mexico ranks number 8.