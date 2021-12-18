Will the Rock ever buy WWE? Jim Cornette, blunt

If Vince McMahon were to sell WWE, The Rock might be a good option as a buyer. But does the boss really intend to beat your company? This possibility has been speculated for many years, even the massive layoffs it has been doing in 2020 and 2021 have been used as clues that this is what it will do in the near or distant future. However, there are those who are clear that this is not going to happen, like Eric Bischoff.

“One of the reasons I was so firm in my opinion that WWE under Vince McMahon will never sell is because of the strong impression I had for many, many years, and even working very closely with Vince for a short time, of that is so obvious that Vince has the legacy of his father and grandfather at the top.

It’s obvious when you walk into Vince’s office, right? It’s not a mystery, you can solve it pretty quickly. I’ve always believed that because of that legacy and how evident it is to me that Vince has that legacy, and that he has Stephanie and Shane and, by virtue of marriage, Triple H, and that he has grandchildren. I always believed that Vince would be much more inclined to allow his family to carry on that legacy that means so much to Vince«.

► “The Rock will never buy WWE”

In the same way that There are those who are clear that La Roca would never make that purchase, such as Jim cornette. Speaking recently on his podcast, Drive Thru, the luchistic promoter stepped out of speculation pointing to Dwayne Johnson as a possible new owner of the company; Let’s remember that he is behind the new XFL relaunch after Vince McMahon tried it twice and was unsuccessful. And it plans to happen in 2023.

“Some people said, ‘Is The Rock going to buy WWE?’ I just couldn’t care less how rich a movie star is, he won’t invest $ 5 billion, either all or a portion of his fortune, into a wrestling promotion or any wrestling promotion. He’s definitely smart enough not to do that.«.

The Rock has never actually spoken on this issue. He’s probably one of the many people who thinks Vince McMahon is never going to sell WWE. Although if he decides to do it, it would be interesting to know his point of view. But in December 2021 everything is conditional and except for knowing the opinions of business people like Jim Cornette, in the absence of real information, there is no point in speculating.