Will Smith and gender violence, by Ana Bernal-Triviño

There is a piece of news from weeks ago that has tiptoed through so much news. Or perhaps it is because it is not interesting to reflect on the underlying motive. The actor Will Smith has confessed that his entire life was marked by being a victim of gender violence in his childhood. Because children are always victims when it happens. He narrates that, when he was nine years old, his father punched his mother on the temple so hard that she collapsed and bled. Four years later, the mother left home and Will even thought about suicide. That image of the coup, he acknowledged, “has defined who I am now, more than any other moment in my life.” In recent years, taking care of his father and with so much anger accumulated by that pain, he thought to take revenge and harm him, but finally gave up. He says that since then, each step in his career and his awards were a way of apologizing to his mother for “my inaction that day.”

I read his words and thought about those who suffer today. In those who defend their mothers and are aware of what they live. In those who, manipulated by their abusive fathers, attack their mothers. Or in those that are blocked. All three are the face of the same coin: a violence that surpasses them. But, above all, since the United Nations has given another touch to Spain for unprotecting minors, I can’t stop thinking what would happen if everyone spoke. Those whom the system does not protect, with sentences that separate them from their mothers saying that they are “crazy”. I hope those minors have, in the future, the same opportunity to speak as Will Smith. The children of Juana Rivas, Irune Costumero, Sara BB., And many other cases that we do not know. Let them tell how they have been treated. And not for revenge, but as learning so as not to repeat the same mistakes. What I do not know is whether society will be prepared to hear how a minor has been able to endure and survive in the face of so much violence. And if those who did not protect them will be able, sometime, to look them in the face to ask for forgiveness.